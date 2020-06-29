He Ministry of Health continues to underestimate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The last official balance includes 28,346 deaths, 3 more than the day before and 12 in the last week.

The count that OKDIARIO offers every day, adding the total figures of the Community of Madrid and Catalonia, which Health does not count, brings the number of deaths to 41,921.

In the Community of Madrid a total of 15,111 deaths have been reported, 4 more in the last day, while in Catalonia the funeral homes report 12,554 deaths from coronavirus, 3 more than in the last balance, according to data released this Monday by the Health Department.

For days, Health kept the death toll from the pandemic ‘frozen’, claiming the update of the autonomous communities. The director of the Coordination Center for Alerts and Health Emergencies (CCAES), Fernando Simón, has admitted that there may be some 13,000 more deaths that are not confirmed.

On the other hand, the Government still does not offer data on deaths in residences. In April, the Ministry asked the autonomous communities for the data on the deaths of these centers, for which they had a deadline until the 8th of that month. On the 17th, Salvador Illa assured at a press conference that his department already had the figures and that they would be communicated «as soon as possible». The Health Minister justified as a cause of the delay that the data was “being analyzed by expert technicians”. Two months later, the Ministry continues without revealing the figure, essential to know the true magnitude of the pandemic.

Health sources have explained to OKDIARIO that “the data has been requested from the autonomous communities and when all of them are available and have been analyzed they will be disclosed.” A statement that contrasts with what Illa said weeks ago.

Excess mortality

The data continues to underestimate the reality of the pandemic. He Mortality Monitoring System (MoMo) has risen to 44,399 unexpected deaths between March 13 and May 22. The data represents an increase with respect to the previous figure, which has already revealed 43,034 deaths in this period.

The Mortality Monitoring System has been modified in recent days, so that “the trend adjustment has been revised in the calculation of expected mortality.”

The result is that “there is a decrease in the expected mortality” and, consequently, “an increase in excess mortality is observed”.

The system is based on the information sent daily by 3,929 civil registries computerized by the Ministry of Justice, corresponding to 93% of the Spanish population and which includes all provinces.

On the other hand, a report of the funeral service workers, known on June 1, figures in 43,985 deaths from the pandemic, from March 14 to May 25. The amount reflects the dead in residences and homes individuals, in addition to deaths with suspected coronavirus. Statistics National Institute (INE) moves in those figures. According to their data, the pandemic has caused since the beginning of March 48,000 more deaths than in previous years.

Until May 24, 143,204 people died in Spain, well above last year. Specifically, an average of 47,998 more dead. Although it is indicated that the data “reflect mortality without distinguishing causes” and “the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic cannot be accurately measured”, the agency does acknowledge that “a considerable increase in the number of deaths is observed in Spain ».

A document from the World Health Organization (WHO) It also establishes that when a disease is identified that can explain the death of a patient due to Covid-19 will have to be discarded as deceased by the coronavirus.

Likewise, it also states that if there is a suspicious death in a person who does not have a disease that explains the death, it must be classified as death by Covid-19, despite the fact that a diagnostic test has not been performed, which shows the Government’s calculation, which only includes the cases confirmed by PCR. The number had been frozen until today with 27,136 deaths.