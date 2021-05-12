Health today decides the return of football and basketball fans

May 12, 2021 at 11:11 am CEST

Today is the day where the hypothetical return of the public to the stadiums of professional football and the ACB Basketball League. The last decision is made by the Ministry of Health to whom the CSD will transfer the proposal that both LaLiga and the ACB presented yesterday to the Minister of Culture and Sports, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes.

Meeting where both the president of the Higher Sports Council (CSD), José Manuel Franco, and the general director of Sports, Albert Soler, were also present. They had a personal meeting with the League delegation headed by its president Javier Tebas and a video call with Antonio Martín.

Rodríguez Uribes studied with both parties the pros and cons of the public return to professional soccer and basketball competitions and analyzed the times and conditions for it. Thus, and as the SPORT newspaper has learned, the decision right now is in the hands of the Ministry of Health. Decision that could be imminent. Today it could be known if at the end the return of the public to the stadiums and pavilions is authorized.

Unified day in First division

In case of being positive, it would open the stage for There could be an audience this weekend on the penultimate day of the First Division, which is also initially disputed in full on Sunday 16 at 18:30. The clubs already have in their possession the updated protocol for the return of the public to the First and Second division stadiums.

A return that it would not have to be unanimous on all teams. As Javier Tebas himself stated in the Europa Press breakfasts on Tuesday, the Delegate Commission of the League approved this circumstance two weeks ago and that will be conditioned by the COVID index in each Community.

The ACB plays three games this weekend

In the case of the ACB, the regular league ends on the 23rd and then the play-off must be played‘, whose final date will be in the middle of June although conversations with the FIBA ​​are still pending on the transfer of players in the Pre-Olympic. This Tuesday three games are played, in advance of the nineteen games that remain to be played in the regular league until next May 23