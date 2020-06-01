Argentine musician Charly García will stay “a few more days” at the Institute of Diagnosis and Treatment (IADT) in Buenos Aires, where he was admitted yesterday for a picture of fever and respiratory symptoms, since “his clinical evolution is good,” according to a statement. spread by its surroundings this Sunday.

Medical staff performed the 68-year-old artist “all relevant studies,” including a COVID-19 test that tested negative.

García is in a common room and in good spirits, and in the next few days he will complete an antibiotic treatment.

“Charly wants to thank the IADT staff – doctors, nurses, kinesiologists, stretcher-bearers, who work with such dedication and dedication. And especially her GP Dr. Sebastián Grinspon who is always there, every day, at your side, “added the statement.

In January of this year, the artist suffered a trauma to his hip, from which he had already undergone surgery, after a domestic accident that forced him to suspend his participation in the Cosquín Rock music festival, in the Argentine province of Córdoba (central ).

García, who in 2017 published “Random”, his hitherto last solo studio album, was part of two of the most prominent bands in Argentine rock, Sui Géneris and Serú Girán.

Born in Buenos Aires in 1951 and winner of outstanding awards such as the Grammy for Musical Excellence, the artist has been admitted several times in recent years due to his delicate state of health.

At the beginning of 2016, he had to undergo hip surgery, and at the end of that same year he spent several days admitted due to a high fever and dehydration.

In November 2013 he suffered a pre-infarction before offering a concert in Bogotá and in 2012 he fainted during a recital in the Argentine province of Córdoba.

Likewise, in 2011 he had to suspend a performance in Bolivia due to colic caused by gallstones.

One of his last shows took place last December, when after several years he performed again at Luna Park in Buenos Aires, one of the emblematic stadiums of his long artistic career.