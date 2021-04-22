Health suspends the Thursday press conference on the pandemic while Darias campaigns in Vallecas

The Government once again stands on the fine line that separates the action of the Executive and the acts of the party. On this occasion, with the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, as protagonist: the Ministry of Health has not convened the press conference that is held every Thursday – since the summer – to report on the evolution of the health situation and vaccination, and just at the time when this usually occurs appearance, the minister has participated in Vallecas in an act of Ángel Gabilondo’s campaign to the Presidency of the Community of Madrid.

“I want to be the bearer of good news, of joy, enthusiasm and hope, because there are already more than 10 million people with at least one dose, “declared Darias in a ceremony held in the street next to number 2 of the candidacy Hanna jalloul, and the number three and president of the Senate, Pilar Llop.

It was a short intervention in which the minister recognized that It is the first time that I was campaigning outside the Canary Islands. After her, Jalloul has taken advantage of her presence to criticize the lack of endowments in Vallecas and the unfulfilled promises to build a new health center or an underpass to access the Infanta Leonor Hospital.

On the contrary, in the press room of the Ministry of Health there has not been this Thursday no political or technical leader to talk about the pandemic. Since the press conferences stopped being daily, at the end of the first wave, Health reduced the interventions to Mondays and Thursdays.

The usual thing is that the Secretary of State for Health, Silvia Calzón, or the director of the CCAES, Fernando Simón, and sometimes also the general director of Digital Health appear, Alfredo González. For example, on Thursday of last week they appeared to report on the evolution of the pandemic, vaccination and the preparations for the ‘Covid passport’ which will allow Europeans to travel between EU countries this summer.