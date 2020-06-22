The Ministry of Health has stopped preparing and publishing daily reports based on death data from civil registries that shot the official death toll offered by the Government. These excessive mortality balances (MoMo) determined how many deaths above the average of the last 10 years were recorded each day by autonomous community.

Since March 19 the Government published a daily report with this data. It was only published on weekend days, holidays and some other designated day. However, after 52 editions, this report has stopped preparing or at least publishing on the official website. The last document in this statistical series is from two weeks ago, from the past June 14th.

The body in charge of carrying out these studies that were used to estimate the total impact of the coronavirus was the Carlos III Health Institute, which is hierarchically dependent on the Ministry of Science and Innovation and the Ministry of Health. It is a key public entity as seen in the press conferences of the Pedro Sánchez Executive. Its director, Raquel Yotti Álvarez, works very closely with the crisis committee deployed at the Palacio de La Moncloa.

Now, this blocking of the data of the civil registries is added to the informative blackout revealed by OKDIARIO in relation to epidemiological studies disaggregated between general population and specific on health professionals who have also ceased to be provided to citizens. Despite the news about the obvious concern among doctors who were following the evolution of the epidemic, the latest of these reports that appears on the Health website is still the one from last May 29. Almost a month without updating this statistic prepared by Carlos III in collaboration with the National Network of Epidemiological Surveillance.

They have also stopped updating the portals with infographics that showed the information by territory and by weeks. The information that was offered a few weeks ago has been drastically cut and has not been updated. It is another system that allowed independent experts to follow the evolution of the Covid-19.

Appearance of the official website with outdated reports. (Click to enlarge)

OKDIARIO has contacted the Press Office of the Ministry of Health, which, unlike the start of the pandemic, has already does not respond to this type of query. Reports of excessive mortality are key to detecting possible outbreaks in a specific province. However, a decision has been made to hide that information.

Causes of death

It should be noted that, although the deaths recorded in civil registries are irrefutable, some of these may not be directly affected by coronaviruses. A percentage of them are indirectly linked deaths. In recent months, the number of heart attacks and other cardiovascular accidents have not been properly treated due to the fear of being infected in hospitals, and many have ended in deaths.

In any case, and on the contrary, other deaths recorded in ‘normal’ years have not occurred during the weeks of confinement. We talk about traffic accidents, work accidents, murders, which have also been drastically reduced… Therefore, after discounting these types of deaths, the total number of coronavirus deaths could be even higher.

Last report

To this day, Health only admits 28,324 deaths by coronavirus in total. However, the last balance of excessive mortality that was made public on June 14 accounted for 43,340 people dead above the historical average between March 13 and May 22. A total of 120,773 human losses were observed, of which 77,432 are considered ‘normal ’based on the historical series for common causes.

Furthermore, it specified that of the deaths directly or indirectly attributable to the pandemic 20,890 were men and 20,619 women. It also detailed that 2,205 were for people under 64 years of age; 4,978, from 64 to 74 years old and 35,662, over 75 years of age.

Excessive mortality in the last published report.

Although the first reports raised the alarm about deaths shot in the civil registries of the Community of Madrid, Castilla-La Mancha and Castilla y LeónFinally, in the 17 regions of the country, unusual spikes in mortality have been detected. Only Melilla is saved.

Another key that this report revealed was The delay of civil registries to notify deaths. Although the ‘unexpected deaths’ exceeded 40,000, the report repeatedly warned that data was missing from Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Galicia, etc. This is due to the enormous volume of documentation and that a percentage of civil registries they are not computerized. The MoMo system is based on 3,929 digitized records from the Ministry of Justice, corresponding to 93% of the Spanish population.

These reports were signed by Luz Frías Díaz, data development expert. A technician who won the corresponding award to prepare this work from the premises of the Carlos III Health Institute.