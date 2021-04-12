Health still has not decided on the ‘vaccine cocktail’ despite the fact that the EMA insists on putting the second dose of AstraZeneca

Almost a week after suspending vaccination with AstraZeneca in people under 60 years of age, the Ministry of Health has not yet made a decision on what to do with the more than two million people who have already received the first dose and that, for the moment, the second of this same brand cannot be inoculated. Among other elements of judgment, the Government is waiting to see what the “investigations of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) ” to see what to do, although this European body has no doubts about it and insists that those who received the first dose of AstraZeneca should complete the immunization with a second dose of this same vaccine.

Even though last week he established “possible links“Between the thrombi and the Oxford University serum and included them in its leaflet as rare side effects, the EMA has consistently argued that the benefit far outweighs the risks -222 cases out of 34 million people at the beginning of April- So what punctures should continue with this vaccine. This way, you don’t see neither debate about what to do with people who have been injected with a dose. To questions from this journal, their answer is that they should receive the second dose of AstraZeneca.

“The current position of the EMA Safety Committee (PRACT) is that the benefits continue to outweigh the risks in all groups of people and that the two-dose regimen can be used, based on product information“says the EMA, asked about how the vaccination of people under 60 years old who already have a dose of AstraZeneca should continue.

The absence of doubts on the part of the EMA is important because its pronouncement on this matter is one of the elements that Health awaits to make a decision on what to do with people under the age of 60 who have already been inoculated with a dose, mainly members of the Security Forces and Forces, teachers and teachers that in February they were identified as personnel of essential professions who began to be vaccinated with AstraZeneca. According to the latest available data, in Spain more than 2.3 million have already received a dose of this serum and only 125 have the full regimen, that is, the two doses.

Last Wednesday, the Interterritorial Council agreed – with the opposition of the Community of Madrid and the abstention of Ceuta and Melilla – that from now on this vaccine it would no longer be put to those under 60 years of age, leaving those who already have the first dose in limbo.

The following day, the Public Health Commission postponed the decision of what to do with them, waiting for “to be updated and expanded scientific evidence, EMA evaluations and in communication with other countries However, the EMA has no doubts and is committed to putting the second dose of AstraZeneca, given that in general terms it does not see any reason to change the planned plans to vaccinate with this serum.

Darias continues to study scenarios

However, the Ministry of Health remains undecided what to do. This Monday, the minister, Carolina Darias, has reiterated that the decision has not yet been made. “In relation to the second dose we maintain the same. We are analyzing different scenarios and when we have these scenarios, hand in hand with scientific evidence, we will make it known“, has said.

The two options that Sanidad will lower are do not administer any other dose those who already have the first one, trusting that they will thus develop the 70% of immunity that the British vaccine provides with a single one, or resort to the so-called ‘vaccine cocktail’, that is, administering the second dose of another brand, which is something that the Government rejected just a few weeks ago because there was no scientific evidence that this could be done.

And the EMA insists in its response to this newspaper that there are no scientific studies to support that this should be done. “We would like to clarify that for now companies involved in the development of vaccines against Covid-19 have not provided evidence that supports mixing vaccines “, they indicate in the organism, where the available data on the matter continues to be reviewed.

In addition to the EMA, Health determined to wait to see what were other countries doing, but this is not a moment to make a decision either. Last Friday, France announced that it will supply a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna to those who already have the first AstraZeneca. However, sources from the Ministry of Health refused that same day to rush to make the decision, arguing that in Spain there is still time for it, given that the second dose should not be inoculated until after 10 to 12 weeks and that, therefore, there is at least a month left before those who were vaccinated with the first dose have to get the second.