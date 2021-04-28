Health sees “ridiculous” the resolution that forces to vaccinate policemen and civil guards in Catalonia: “It has no scientific rigor”

“Ridiculous”. This is how the Dr. Josep Maria Argimon, Secretary of Public Health of Catalonia, the resolution of the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) that forces vaccinate in the next 10 days to 4,500 national police and civil guards to equate them to the mossos. Argimon stated on Tuesday that both he and the Dr. Carmen Cabezas, deputy director general of Health Promotion, are doctors and that as such they do not discriminate against any group: “I don’t give a damn what your profession is. We, doctors, have been trained to cure and care for everyone ”, He has said visibly indignant at a press conference.

“Complicated enough is all this -referring to the vaccination process- so that now we have to also adapt to judicial criteria. It’s ridiculous; here those who say are the judges. Maybe I will also have to ask the judge whether to vaccinate with Pfizer, Moderna or Janssen ”, has criticized Argimon, and added: “This is a health issue that has been politicized and prosecuted. This decision, from a scientific point of view, it is not very rigorous and not very serious ”.

In addition, the Secretary of Public Health has reported that, before this judgment of the TSJC came out, he had already received another claim by the Fire Brigade of the Generalitat so that they too will be vaccinated, and yet has not had the slightest impact not in politics, not in the media, not even in court. “This has not been politicized or judicialized,” he remarked.

Science asks to vaccinate by age, not by profession

If in previous weeks you had vaccinated essential staff as Mossos d’Esquadra (as well as teachers or pharmacists), it is due to the measure – wrong in Argimon’s eyes – of the Ministry of Health that prohibited vaccinating those under 55 years of age with AstraZeneca, Therefore, it was decided to vaccinate essential personnel younger than that age limit. However, now that the age to vaccinate has been extended, older people had been re-prioritized, regardless of your profession, because scientific evidence indicates that this is a much more determining factor when suffering a serious Covid-19.

Studies indicate that age is a more determining factor than profession to suffer a serious Covid-19

Nevertheless, justice prefers to equal percentages between agents of different police forces. Thus, the judicial resolution comes to hinder the vaccination plan that seeks to prioritize according to the age of the population (risk factor) rather than by profession, and in the next 10 days Salut will have to allocate 4,500 doses of vaccines to Civil Guard and National Police officials instead of other groups which, under strictly scientific criteria, could require it with greater urgency.

In a different vein, Health has announced this Tuesday that, for the first time, Catalonia you can already say that you have more citizens with the complete schedule of the coronavirus vaccine than people infected since the beginning of the pandemic. This Tuesday, they have been counted 635,951 immunized people (with the two doses, or with one in the case of Janssen) versus the 595,698 confirmed positive cases since they began to be counted more than a year ago.