Health sees “feasible” to get the second dose of the vaccine in the holiday destination

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that it is analyzing the possibility that Spaniards can be vaccinated when it corresponds to them in their place of vacation, as pointed out by the regional presidents of Andalusia and Cantabria, Juanma Moreno and Miguel Angel Revilla, respectively.

This possibility, however, is not shared by all regional governments. The director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, has recognized that it is “feasible” and has recommended traveling with the health documentation to be able to access the data of the previous vaccination.

The new meeting of the Commission took place this Tuesday in the middle of the debate on the restrictions on nightlife and hospitality approved last week that the Ministry of Health has modified in a new document with which it tries to find the maximum possible consensus after the setback that he received yesterday from the National Court.

The court chose to suspend very cautiously the application in the Community of Madrid of these limitations published on Saturday in the Official State Gazette (BOE) after their approval in the Interterritorial Council last Wednesday, and which are based on the so-called traffic light of Health that the same day in the morning agreed by the Public Health Commission.

In addition, the vaccination of the Spanish soccer team is also being studied after Sergio Busquets, captain of the Spanish team, was forced to leave the Las Rozas concentration after having tested positive for coronavirus, so that he will not be able to play the Euro 2020.

