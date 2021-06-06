Health sector officials urge citizens to vote

MEXICO CITY.

Zoé Robledo, General Director of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), thanked the nursing staff that this June 6 throughout the country, is providing medical and first aid care at the District Boards and the Local Executive Boards of the Institute Electoral National (INE).

Through his twitter account, Robledo Aburto, reported that he had already exercised his right to vote and after posting a photo showing his finger marked with indelible ink, he urged citizens to participate in the elections, as he pointed out that “the most important it is going out to vote ”.

“I already voted. All with face masks and sanitary measures. Thanks to the polling station officials and the nursing staff of @Tu_IMSS who are alert at the 300 District Boards and 32 Local Executive Boards of @INEMexico

“The most important thing is to go out and vote. #ElPuebloDecide ”, read @zoerobledo.

For his part, after casting his vote, Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, sent a message through twitter.

By publishing, also an image showing his thumb already marked, the federal official invited the population to come out to vote and to carry out all health measures to avoid further contagion of covid-19.

“I voted convinced that suffrage is an individual right but also a collective responsibility.

Go to the polls; do not forget to wear a mask, use alcohol gel and keep a healthy distance “, he emphasized.

It should be noted that the Ministry of Health, reported that this Sunday morning, its owner, Jorge Alcocer Varela, cast his vote in the box corresponding to his address in Mexico City.

If you click on the following image you can access our galleries:

In the following video you will see how subjects vandalized a box in Metepec

If you click on the following image you will be able to access news in real time: