The National Council of Secretaries of Health (Conass) questioned in a note released on Wednesday night the protocol of the Ministry of Health on the use of the chloroquine drug in the early stages of Covid-19 and asked for union between the three levels of government – federal, state and municipal – in combating the new coronavirus pandemic.

In the note, the Health Secretaries affirm that the protocol itself on the use of chloroquine in the early stages of the disease recalls that there is no scientific evidence of the drug’s effectiveness against respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus and says that the document is the sole responsibility of the Ministry of Health, not having been discussed with states and municipalities.

“Conass reaffirms its position to always be guided by respect for the best scientific evidence”, states the note. “It is known, and the aforementioned document expresses it, that there is no scientific evidence to support the indication of any specific drugs for Covid-19. Thus, the responsibility of the prescription rests on the doctor, as already provided by the Federal Council of Medicine. “

The note also questions why the Ministry chose to discuss the use of chloroquine in the treatment of Covid-19 and not other issues related to the pandemic.

“Conass insists on the importance of continuing with the discussion with the federal manager of the SUS (Unified Health System) on topics that are directly related to the strategy of tackling the pandemic in a tripartite way. Why are we debating chloroquine and not logistics? of social distance? Why are we debating chloroquine instead of thinking of an integrated plan to expand the response capacity of the Ministry of Health to help States in emergency? “, he asks.

“Conass’ understanding is that we need to join forces in a single, agreed project, dialogued with the needs of each region of the country, with the difficulties of each federative unit, as well as of the capitals and other municipalities.”

The protocol on the use of chloroquine in the early stages of Covid-19, released on Wednesday, fulfilled a personal wish of President Jair Bolsonaro and took place under the management of the interim Minister of Health, General Eduardo Pazuello, after the departure of two holders of the portfolio in a month amid disagreements with Bolsonaro about tackling the pandemic. [nL1N2D21BG]

See too:

Prosecutor opens investigation into leak of information from ‘Furna da Onça’ to Flávio Bolsonaro

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

