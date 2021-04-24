Health responds to the slap on the wrist of the EMA and now says that its “studies on vaccines are indicative”

The Spanish Medicines Agency (AEMPS) has specified that the study of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) that recommends the administration of the second dose of the AstraZenec vaccineto it is only an orientation tool for decision-making by Public Health authorities that must take into account additional factors.

This was stated by the AEMPS in a statement, after this afternoon the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended that the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine be administered to those who have already received a first puncture and stressed that “the data show that the benefits of vaccination increase with age and levels of infection” in society.

In a statement, the AEMPS highlighted that “the conclusions of this analysis are indicative, are based solely on the data that are currently available, and will be updated as they become available “, in addition to emphasizing that the report concludes that the benefits of vaccination with AstraZeneca”they increase proportionally with age and with the incidence of the virus “.

About mixing vaccines

The EMA has also studied several scenarios: mix it with mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna); leave the regimen incomplete with a single dose or extend the interval beyond the 12 weeks specified in the package insert, but have concluded that “There is no or limited data to change the current recommendations.”

And he has insisted that “the benefits of Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca) outweigh its risks in adults of all ages”, although there have been rare cases of clots sanguine with low platelets appearing after vaccination.

Also, remember that the Institute of Health Carlos III has launched the first clinical trial that will examine in 600 people the possibility of administering a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine to those who have already received a first dose of AstraZeneca.

A data review

The new EMA pronouncement on the preparation from the University of Oxford comes after the EU health authorities requested it conduct a “review of vaccination and epidemiology data” in its use and study a recommendation on the injection of a second dose to those who have received the first.

Has done it for “support national decision-making” on how to better use this vaccine in their territories, since each country has been applying a different strategy after the EMA confirmed on April 7 the “possible link” of AstraZeneca with the rare cases of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia.

Since that day, Spain has advised against it in those under 60 years of age, which has left in limbo the second dose of the around 2 million essential workers below that age who have already received a first dose, since they were the first to be administered this vaccine at the beginning of February.

Last week, Minister Carolina Darias explained that, pending the recommendation of the EMA, there would be no changes in the age indications of the vaccine since it is in those over 60 in the that you are maximizing the benefits of the serum.