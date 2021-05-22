Health reports a new drop in incidence, 19 deaths and that there are no more communities at ‘extreme’ risk

The pandemic continues to get smaller every day as the vaccinated population increases. This Friday Health has returned to give hopeful figures that allow a closer glimpse of something like an end.

The ministry directed by Carolina Darias has reported a new drop in incidence, which now remains in 135.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days (-3% compared to Thursday) and that has caused communities to no longer be at an ‘extreme’ risk level due to its high incidence.

The Basque Country was the only territory left in this situation but a sharp decline in transmission has left its incidence at 14 days at 225.44 points, only 7 hundredths below the Community of Madrid (225.51), which is now the community with the most cases per inhabitant in Spain.

In addition, the Ministry of Health has notified 19 deaths this Friday, a figure that, together with the 33 on Thursday, places mortality from the virus at the levels of August last year. Of course, with the enormous difference that, at that time, infections were rebounding after the first state of alarm that completely short-circuited the virus. Now, while communities continue to ease restrictions little by little and with increasing mobility, infections, hospitalizations and deaths continue to decline, something that has never happened before in a context like this.

The vaccination campaign is largely to blame for the favorable situation, which continues to advance at high speed and is even expected to advance even faster in the coming weeks. The latest data on daily injections speaks of 459,280 doses given on Thursday, which added to those of the previous four days leaves a balance of almost three million more immunized this week.

Until today, 16,347,683 Spaniards have received at least one dose of vaccine (34.5% of the population) and 7,865,313 already have the complete regimen (16.6%). The coverage percentages among the most vulnerable – over 60 – reach 93.5% with one dose or more.

In addition, the hospital situation improves day after day. So far this week the number of hospitalized has fallen by 1,371 and the number admitted to intensive care by 244. At the moment, 5,717 people remain hospitalized for Covid in the plant and 1,655 in the ICU.

The pressure on ICUs is still high, with a 16.9% of beds still available for coronavirus patients.