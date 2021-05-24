Health reports a new decrease in incidence but warns that it has “softened”, especially in young people

The pandemic continues to recede in Spain, although more stubbornly in recent days. The incidence to 14 days has been reduced again during this weekend, but from Health they speak of a “smoothing” in the rate of descent and a stabilization in some communities.

This Monday, the Ministry of Health has reported 11,067 infections, 91 deaths and 129 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days. The incidence falls by 4.7% on average in the whole country and it does so in all the communities except Murcia (3.7%) and Andalusia (0.3%), where slight increases have been experienced.

The autonomies with the highest levels of transmission right now are Basque Country (219.6), Madrid (202.3), Aragon (190.8) and Andalusia (165.8), all of them at high risk due to their incidence. Where this slowdown or smoothing is most noticeable is in the 7-day incidence, which this Monday just fell 0.7%. This indicator has been falling for five days at a rate of less than 0.8% per day.

In his appearance this afternoon, Fernando Simón, director of the Ccaes, has attributed this softening to a large extent “to population groups under 50 years of age”. “It is normal, older groups are much more vaccinated,” recalled the epidemiologist. Specific, 93.8% of those over 60 have already received at least one dose of vaccine, a percentage that reaches 35.2% of the general population.

The epidemiologist has called for maintaining control measures, with special emphasis on unvaccinated young people, and has stated that la slowdown “is still attributable to that coming over the end of the state of alarm”, in reference to the great festive concentrations that were seen in several cities of Spain two weeks ago. “I think that afterwards people have been much more sensible and this has probably been a temporary effect and we will continue with the decreases that are still being observed in most of the communities,” he added.

Simon considers that “the situation is still not ideal” and that the data “are still not good”, although he has assessed that “the evolution and stability of this evolution that we are observing is very favorable”.

Regarding the situation in hospitals, the director of the Ccaes has indicated that loccupation “is decreasing very slowly but in a more stable way than in other periods “and he has described the current pressure as” reasonable “. Not so in intensive care, where he considers that the occupation,” without being excessively high, is still not at the values ​​as we would like to prevent possible risks in the future. “

At the moment there are 5,614 entered by Covid in Spanish centers, 1,627 of them in ICU. While the occupancy in general beds is 4.5%, in ICU – where stays due to coronavirus are usually very long – it is still 16.7%.