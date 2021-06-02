Health reports 4,984 new coronavirus infections and 66 deaths

Image of an ICU. (Photo: EFE)

The autonomous communities have notified the Ministry of Health this Wednesday 4,984 new cases of COVID-19, 2,346 of them diagnosed in the last 24 hours. These figures are lower than those of the same day last week, when 5,007 positives were reported.

The total number of infections in Spain has already risen to 3,687,762 since the start of the pandemic, according to official statistics. The accumulated incidence in the last 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants stands at 118.54, compared to 120.33 yesterday. In the past two weeks, a total of 56,249 positives have been registered.

66 new deaths were added to this Wednesday’s report, compared with 54 last Wednesday. Up to 80,049 people with a positive diagnostic test have died since the virus arrived in Spain, according to data collected by the Ministry. In the last week, 81 people with a confirmed positive COVID-19 diagnosis have died in Spain.

Currently, there are 4,471 patients admitted for COVID-19 throughout Spain (4,655 yesterday) and 1,236 in the ICU (1,285 yesterday). In the last 24 hours, there have been 462 admissions (496 yesterday) and 594 discharges (679 yesterday). The occupancy rate of beds occupied by coronavirus stands at 3.60 percent (3.75% yesterday) and in ICUs at 12.85 percent (13.33% yesterday).

Between May 23 and 29, the autonomous communities carried out 695,351 diagnostic tests, of which 445,380 were PCR and 249,971 antigen tests, with an overall rate per 100,000 inhabitants of 1,478.65. The overall positivity rate stands at 4.86 percent, up from 4.87 percent yesterday.

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has indicated after the Interterritorial Health Council on Wednesday that the evolution of the virus continues if …

