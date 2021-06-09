Health reports 4,427 cases and 23 deaths

Health has reported 4,427 cases and 23 deaths from covid this Wednesday, along with another drop in the incidence of two points. The mortality data is one of the lowest since the summer, very close to the “record” of May 28 (when 17 victims were recognized).

In the last 24 hours, the count of new positives is 2,160, with a slight rebound in Madrid, which once again exceeds half a thousand (546). Spain already accumulates 3,715,454 diagnoses of the disease.

In relation to mortality, it continues to move in lower figures than a couple of weeks ago and barely exceeded one hundred in the previous seven days, with 110 deaths distributed mainly between Madrid and Andalusia (25 and 23, respectively).

National incidence, now at 111 points, continues to decline. La Rioja remains the ‘ceiling’ with 202 cases in 14 days and is the only community above 200. On the contrary, the ten territories of the last days remain below 100.

On Tuesday a new minimum of cases was marked since August, with 3,504, which is added to the ‘best’ Monday since summer, as recorded two days ago.

Vaccination, the main ‘responsible’ for this improvement, is also moving at a record pace and already has more than 20 million people with at least one dose, and more than 11 million with the complete schedule.

This Wednesday, Health has proposed to the communities a new draft of measures for nightlife. This time it does not include restrictions and leaves the main measures in his hands, to achieve the consensus that he did not achieve a week ago.

