He Ministry of Health continues to hide the true impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The last official balance collects 28,343 dead, two more than the day before and 13 in the last week, according to data published this Sunday by the department led by Salvador Illa. However, the actual number of deaths linked to Covid-19 amounts to 41,908 since the beginning of the health crisis, including here the total figures that contribute Community of Madrid and Catalonia based on the records of the funeral homes.

Thus, according to the count that OKDIARIO has been carrying out, the Community of Madrid has published a total of 15,104 deaths, none in the last 24 hours. This Sunday was the first time that this region has not reported any victims in relation to this disease. The community president herself, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, He has advanced through his official Twitter account: «Great news: Yesterday was the first day that Madrid did not register deaths due to Covid-19. Together we can ensure that this nightmare is not repeated, “he stressed.

For their part, in Catalonia funeral homes have reported 12,551 deaths by coronavirus, two more than its balance on Saturday. This computation also includes those deceased with coronavirus symptoms who did not undergo a PCR test.

On June 19, the Ministry of Health updated the number of deaths from the pandemic up to 28,313. The Ministry had kept the data frozen for twelve days, alleging the update of the autonomous communities. The director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES), Fernando Simón, then admitted that there may be about 13,000 more that are not confirmed.

“We know that there is a somewhat greater excess of deaths, there are another 12,000 or 13,000 more cases than expected that may have died, but of those there is no confirmation that it was due to a coronavirus. Many will have been, others will have been for other reasons, but in principle the death toll that the diagnosis can be confirmed is 28,213, ”explained the technical spokesperson for Health at a press conference at the Palacio de La Moncloa.

301 new cases

Likewise, the Ministry of Health has reported this Saturday a total of 248,770 confirmed cases during the pandemic, being 118 infections diagnosed in the last 24 hours, 73 less than Saturday. However, the new positives identified by the CCAES have been 301 in the last day. The confirmed total is the eighth largest in the world, behind the United States (124,976), Brazil (1,313,667), India (528,859), Russia (634,437); United Kingdom (310,250); Peru (272,364) and Chile (275,989), reports Efe.

In the last 7 days 1,915 infections have been diagnosed, 48 more than yesterday; Of these, 596 have been detected in Catalonia, 358 in Madrid, 336 in Aragon, 108 in Castilla y León and 151 in Andalusia. Castilla-La Mancha registered in that period 68, and Navarra 78. As on Saturday, the only autonomy without cases diagnosed in the last week is Asturias, which remains at zero, like the autonomous city of Ceuta.

Residences

On the other hand, the Government still does not offer data on deaths in residences. In the month of April, the Ministry of Health requested the data of the deceased in these centers from the autonomous communities, for which they had until the 8th of that month. On the 17th of that month, Salvador Illa assured at a press conference that his department already had the figures and that they would communicate “As soon as possible”. The Health Minister justified as a cause of the delay that the data was “being analyzed by expert technicians”. Two months later, the Executive has not yet revealed the figure, essential to know the magnitude of the pandemic.

Health sources explained to OKDIARIO that “the data has been requested from the autonomous communities and when all of them are available and have been analyzed, they will be released.” A statement that contrasts with what Illa said weeks ago.