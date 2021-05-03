Health reports 16,353 cases and 77 deaths

The best Monday in three weeks and the drop in the coronavirus data. Health has reported 16,353 cases and 77 deaths since Friday, figures much lower than last week (19,852 infections and 147 deaths). The trend for the better of the curve strengthens.

The cases reported in the last 24 hours are 1,812, this time with the Basque Country as the place with the highest numbers (483). In total, the ministry recognizes 3,540,430 covid diagnoses throughout the country.

Deaths since the pandemic began have risen to 78,293, with 187 in the last seven days, well below recent data (always above 200). The national fatality does not move, in 2.2% of all the positives notified.

The incidence, which fell six points throughout that week, once again experienced a strong decrease with another six points of hit and remained at 223 per 100,000 inhabitants.

However, there is still the same number of territories at extreme risk: six communities (Basque Country with the national ‘ceiling’ of 496, Madrid, Navarra, Catalonia, Aragon and La Rioja) and the two autonomous cities (Melilla and Ceuta ). On the contrary, there are four points below 100: Valencian Community, minimum with 42, Balearic Islands, Murcia and Galicia.

More than 5 million immunized

Vaccination is progressing at a record pace. Friday was the first day that the 500,000 doses administered were exceeded and this Monday there are already more than 5 million people with the complete regimen (5,098,903), 10.7% of the population.

In addition, there are 12,162,359 patients with at least one dose, 25.6% of the total, according to figures from the Ministry.

“We reached a new goal,” Pedro Sánchez wrote as soon as he learned the data. “Vaccinate, vaccinate and vaccinate. That is our goal and we keep moving forward to achieve immu …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.