In Mexico coronavirus deaths (Covid-19) reached 3,465, after adding 112 new deaths, and the confirmed cases so far reached 35,022, according to data from authorities, the Ministry of Health (Ssa).

Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Health, reported that there are 75,955 negative cases throughout the national territory.

According to the latest data, 130,956 people have been studied and 19,979 suspected cases have been reported.

The official noted that Mexico City, the State of Mexico and Baja California, continue with the highest number of cases of people sick with Coronavirus.

In past days, the undersecretary of Health said that the number of deaths from Covid-19 will rise as they are resolved the cases of people who died with suspicion of having this disease.

The suspicions, he added, will be resolved either with tests done before death or through medical opinions, with which a panel of doctors must review the medical history, death certificate and other elements that exist, such as x-rays or tomography of the lungs.

CDMX, Edomex and Baja California with more Covid-19 cases

Federal health authorities reported a total of 35,022 cases of coronaviruses in the national territory, of which the majority continue to be concentrated in Mexico City, the State of Mexico and Baja California.

The entity with the most infected people continues to be the capital of the country, where there are 9,737 positive cases, 4,489 suspects, 14,867 negative cases, and 796 deaths.

In second place is the State of Mexico with 5,988 positive cases, 6,828 suspects, 7,160 negatives and 340 deaths.

While Baja California is in third place with 2,428 positive cases, 828 suspects, 1,722 negatives and 416 deaths.

The deaths, as a consequence of the virus, reached three thousand 465 nationwide, of which 796 are from Mexico City, 416 from Baja California, 340 from the State of Mexico, 220 from Tabasco, 213 from Sinaloa, 183 from Quintana Roo, 145 from Puebla, 135 from Chihuahua, 123 from Veracruz, 99 from Morelos, 83 from Hidalgo.

The relationship continues with Guerrero 70, Michoacán 67, 55 Tlaxcala, 53 Coahuila, 52 Jalisco, 48 Yucatán, 46 Guanajuato, 45 Oaxaca, 38 Tamaulipas, 33 Nuevo León, 29 Campeche, 27 Sonora, 23 Nayarit, 22 Baja California Sur and Querétaro .

Also, 19 from Chiapas and Zacatecas, 14 from Aguascalientes, 12 from Durango and San Luis Potosí, as well as six from Colima.

With information from Notimex.