Health reports 10,875 infections and 149 deaths and the incidence continues to skyrocket

Health has reported 10,875 infections and 149 deaths this Friday, which represents a new rebound in the coronavirus curve. The increase is also evident in the cumulative incidence, which has risen seven and a half points in one day, the highest recent growth. The day before, the statistics reflected 9,901 positives and 142 deaths.

The ‘average’ number of cases in Spain stands at 182.09, considered “high risk”. Worse are the figures that mark Madrid, Navarra, the Basque Country and the cities of Ceuta and Melilla, all well above the threshold of “extreme risk” (250), which Catalonia, Aragon and La Rioja approach, around 200 cases.

In the last 24 hours, the figure is very similar to Thursday. The ministry recognizes 5,397 positives, 2,024 only in Madrid. The total number of confirmed diagnoses is 3,347,512.

It does increase the statistics of deaths in the last seven days, with 309, after several days below 300. In this period, Madrid has confirmed 76 victims of covid. At the state level, there are already 76,328 deaths.

The percentage of patients in the ICU rises two tenths and reaches 20.48% as a Spanish average. One in five patients in intensive care is affected by the coronavirus, although in Madrid and Catalonia the rate rises to 39%.

With or without AstraZeneca

The problems with the AstraZeneca vaccine should not prevent Spain from reaching August with 70% of immunized adults, Pedro Sánchez remarked today. This Thursday, the Public Health Commission confirmed that it would be administered to patients between 60 and 69 years old, slightly expanding the limit it had set in 65 weeks ago.

