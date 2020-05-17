Mexico.-Petróleos Mexicanos (PEMEX) reports that, to date, 5,179 suspected cases have been registered, 1,854 diagnostic tests have been performed, with which 806 cases have been ruled out and 1048 confirmed.

422 discharged

308 continue in home isolation

153 in hospitalization in an isolated ward

30 are in Intensive Therapy. So far, 18 patients who entered intensive care have been discharged home.

Unfortunately to date 135 deaths have been registered, of which 49 occurred in retirees, 40 in family members, 44 workers and 2 outsiders. The average age of the deceased is 64 years, 87 men and 48 women. The most frequent comorbidities are systemic arterial hypertension, diabetes mellitus, obesity, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

PEMEX continues to implement a comprehensive prevention model to minimize the spread of COVID-19 among our workers, retirees, and their families. Healthy distance measures continue to be intensified, work at home for administrative activities and vulnerable personnel, sanitary filters, cleaning and sanitation in work centers, and distancing of operational personnel.

With the “PEMEX Closer to You” campaign, we bring health services closer to retirees and family members to advise and follow up on our patients without them having to leave home. To date, 3,771 beneficiaries have been treated by videoconference, among which 1,583 have been identified with respiratory symptoms, 272 prescribing consultancies, 448 mental health care and 1,468 various illnesses. It is worth mentioning that the use of pulse oximeters to timely identify silent hypoxia, allows for more timely care with prevention of complications. We thank the 92 doctors and nurses for attending through videoconferences to our beneficiaries.

The State-owned production company acknowledges the medical personnel who participate in this contingency and those who make their best effort to preserve the health of the company’s greatest asset: its workers and their families.

Pemex mentions may refer to Petróleos Mexicanos or any of its Subsidiary Productive Companies.

