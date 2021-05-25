Health reminds Madrid, Galicia and Andalusia that the second dose of those under 60 with AstraZeneca is Pfizer

One week after determining that those under 60 years of age with a dose of AstraZeca should receive the second from Pfizer and to open the door the next day inject the British serum if they prefer, the Public Health Commission has seen this Tuesday in the need of remember that the guideline is for these people to receive a second dose of Pfizer and that this instruction is not on an equal footing with opting for AstraZeneca and that for this second possibility it is necessary to sign an informed consent. Punctuation occurs after Andalusia equates the two options or that the Community of Madrid and Galicia directly recommend injecting AstraZeneca as a second dose.

“It has been stressed that the recommendation for people under 60 years vaccinated with the first dose of AstraZeneca is that the second dose is with Pfizer “, the Ministry of Health has informed about a meeting of the Public Health Commission that has emphasized that “only in the case of rejecting this vaccine, exceptionally get vaccinated with AstraZeneca prior signature of the corresponding informed consent “.

Despite these instructions, in recent days it has been seen that the communities are managing the second dose for those already vaccinated under 60 years of age with AstraZeneca with different criteria.

Although the informed consent only has to be signed to opt for the exception, that is, to receive a second dose of AstraZeneca and not Pfizer, the document that Andalusia is going to offer its citizens in this situation equate both and both those who choose Pfizer and AstraZeneca will have to sign it. If the person refuses to sign it, the vaccine of your choice will be administered, since the Andalusian Ministry of Health understands that by voluntarily attending their appointment, the person agrees to receive the second dose.

For his part, the Minister of Health of the Community of Madrid, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, has stated this Tuesday that its “recommendation” is let them “get their second dose of AstraZeneca“In other words, for Madrid, the exception must be the norm and vice versa.

The same has been recommended by the Xunta de Galicia, provided that the Ministry of Health assure them that there will be enough doses of AstraZeneca to vaccinate people between 60 and 69 years old – in whom there are no problems because the two doses of this serum are inoculated – and for those under 60 years of age who already had one, when in this case the agreed schedule last week is to inject Pfizer.

As the CCAES director said this Monday, Fernando Simón, “in principle” there should be, counting those that have already been received and those that should arrive. However, he also recalled that the supply of the British serum “has been somewhat irregular” and that “We cannot guarantee with certainty without they will arrive on the scheduled date “.

This Tuesday, the general directors of Public Health meeting in the Commission have highlighted that “the main priority at this time is extend vaccination in an agile way by age groups to ensure that all people are vaccinated in the shortest possible time. “

Cystic fibrosis

On the other hand, the Public Health Commission has decided to include “exceptionally “to patients with cystic fibrosis in group 7, which prioritizes the vaccination of people with very high-risk conditions.

According to the vaccination strategy, they began to be vaccinated with the population between 70 and 79 years old, with messenger RNA vaccines, that is, Moderna or Pfizer, so the new recruits should now access their immunization.