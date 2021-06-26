Health registers 13 deaths, the lowest figure since last August 14

The Ministry of Health has counted 4,924 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, as well as 13 deaths, which means the lowest death toll since last summer, specifically since August 14. For its part, the cumulative incidence rate at 14 days has marked a new rise this Friday and has reached 95.03 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

In total, since the pandemic began, 3,782,463 people have been infected with coronavirus in Spain. The global death toll from the pandemic amounts to 80,779.

The communities that register the highest number of new infections are Andalusia, which adds 1,330 positives, Catalonia, with 364, and the Valencian Community, which adds 821.

Up to eleven communities report increases in incidence on the last day. Asturias, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Cantabria, Catalonia, the Valencian Community, Extremadura, Galicia, Madrid and Murcia, as well as Ceuta, have experienced promotions, while the authorities are still pending the evolution of the outbreak due to the end-of-course trip in Mallorca.

The situation in hospitals also continues to improve. The national average ICU occupancy with COVID-19 patients is already down 7% (6.9%), with 641 beds. What’s more, all communities are with levels below 15%, after the relaxation of tension in Madrid hospitals. Regarding conventional beds, there are 2,366 hospitalized patients diagnosed with coronavirus, 1.93% of the total. In the last 24 hours there were 243 admissions and 275 discharges.

On the other hand, more than a third of the population in Spain already has the complete vaccination schedule against COVID-19 necessary to achieve maximum immunity. They are a total of 15.9 million people, after the 514,619 injections administered in the last 24 hours.

Likewise, more than 24.3 million people have at least the first dose of any of the available vaccines against the coronavirus. In total, the autonomous communities have administered 38.8 million punctures.