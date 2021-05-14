Health recommends pregnant or lactating women to get vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna

Pregnant or lactating women will be vaccinated with mRNA vaccines when it corresponds, according to the prioritization group to which they belong. This is the new slogan that emerges from the latest update of the Vaccination Strategy against covid-19, published by the Ministry of Health.

In this way, pregnant or lactating women, if they so wish, will receive the complete regimen or the vaccine of Modern or the vaccine developed by Pfizer / BioNTech, both of two doses.

“In general, a greater risk of severe covid-19 has not been detected due to being pregnant, beyond the risk conditions presented by the woman,” the document details.

To make this decision, the Covid-19 Vaccination Technical Working Group has studied the scientific literature available to date on adverse effects of vaccines in pregnant women.

Although the clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines did not include pregnant women, the available data, mainly on vaccine use in the US, do not indicate any adverse effects on pregnancy.

“A recently published study in the US, which included 36,591 pregnant women who had been vaccinated with vaccines against covid-19 mRNA, did not find safety signs “, mentions the text of Health.

Similarly, the Ministry relies on decisions made by other countries such as Belgium, where the use of mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) is also recommended for the vaccination of pregnant women, lactating women and those who wish to become pregnant.

On UK, where the Vaxzevria vaccine has been mainly supplied, of AstraZeneca, the country’s Vaccination and Immunization Committee (JCVI) also suggests that mRNA vaccines be offered to pregnant women at the same time as to the rest of the population according to their age and clinical status. And for those who received the first dose of AstraZeneca, it is advised that the regimen be completed with the same vaccine.

