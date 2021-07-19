Health recommendations for the public who come to Anoeta

Saturday’s friendly against Alavés will finally have fans in the stands, although with limited capacity and applying mandatory sanitary measures that the Real has announced and which are the following:

– Mandatory use of a mask, both at the entrance and at the exit and during the entire match. FFP2 mask or single use surgical mask is recommended.

– Respect the interpersonal safety distance of 1.5 meters.

–

go well in advance to the field and respect the signage and sectorization of the stadium, as well as the instructions of the club’s staff.

– It will be mandatory use hydroalcoholic gel to be placed at each access to the stands. Its use will also be mandatory after visiting the services.

– In no case may a location that does not correspond to be occupied.

– Stay seated in your location Except in case of force majeure. The capacity will be distributed in alternate seats.

– In order to always guarantee the safety distance, avoid crowds both in access to the field and when going to the toilet or the open bar in each area.

– It is recommended not to enter the field with food and drinks. If the mask is removed in the vicinity of the stadium for any reason, it should be remembered that the minimum safety distance must be 2 meters.

– Avoid contact with surfaces and objects during access, stay and subsequent evacuation of the field. Hydroalcoholic gel dispensers will be placed in numerous areas of the field.

– One bar will open per area (eight in total), although only water will be offered for hydration. Consumption in the bar or standing is prohibited, please drink when you are sitting in your area.

– In the event that you present any symptoms related to COVID-19, do not go to the field and contact the health authorities.

Next Thursday, more information about access, available services and opening hours will be provided, both for the gates and the stadium store.