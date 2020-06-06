Spain records this Saturday 40,093 dead by coronavirus. The Ministry of Health, on the other hand, reports 27,135 deaths. OKDIARIO adds the total figures for the Community of Madrid and Catalonia.

According to the Health figures, only one death would have occurred in the last 24 hours. However, these data contrast with those provided by the autonomous communities. In Madrid, the latest balance of the Ministry of Health reports 6 deaths in hospitals “in the day”. The total amounts to 14,878. A figure that incorporates deaths with both suspicion and confirmation of Covid-19, according to the death certificate, and which is far from the data offered by Health for the Madrid region: 8,691 deaths. The same number that it threw the previous day.

For its part, in Catalonia a total of 12,358 people have died from Covid-19 in Catalonia, according to data released this Saturday by the Health department, which reports 17 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Of the total victims, 6,755 have died in a hospital or social health center, 4,061 in a residence and 784 in a home, while the rest are cases not classifiable due to lack of information, according to Health.

In Catalonia, 68,002 positive cases accumulated by SARS-CoV-2 have been registered until today, 302 more than yesterday, and since the epidemic began, until today, a total of 4,080 people have been seriously admitted to a Unit of Intensive Care (ICU), where there are 120, seven less than yesterday.

Chaos in the count

The Health count has shown chaos in recent weeks. The Ministry began applying a new data collection system ten days ago to obtain individualized information on each case in the communities, correct series and eliminate duplicates. But this has caused serious inconsistencies in the figures.

Since then, the totals of the communities remain frozen and the Ministry only modifies them to add the number of deaths produced the previous day. Still, the numbers collide. It should also be noted that the balances offered by Health only include those who have died with a coronavirus confirmed by means of a PCR test.

This Wednesday, for example, the National Statistics Institute (INE) indicated that until May 24 the number of deaths (225,930 in total) would have risen 24.1% over the previous year. The data also coincide with the report by the MoMo system that monitors mortality and that of funeral homes, which raise the death rate to over 43,000.

This Friday, the minister Salvador Illa has defended the official death figures and has stressed that the Ministry uses the criteria dictated by international health authorities such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Center for the Control and Prevention of Diseases (ECDC).

No herd immunity

On the other hand, Health released this Thursday new results of the seroprevalence study carried out together with the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII), the National Statistics Institute (INE) and with the collaboration of the autonomous communities. The results do not vary with respect to the first wave: only 5.2% of the Spanish population has antibodies. A third of those infected are asymptomatic.

This figure is therefore very far from what is known as group immunity, that is, 60-70%. The second wave took place between May 18 and June 1 and 63,564 people participated in it.

The immunity rate is slightly lower in men (5.01%) than in women (5.40%). In relation to age, the presence of the antibodies is lower in babies, children and young people and there are moderate differences between the rest of the older population groups.

Although the national average is 5.2%, the study shows marked geographic variability, also very similar to that observed in the first round, with prevalences equal to or close to 10% both in Madrid and in the surrounding provinces. .

In relation to the size of the municipalities, there is a slight increase in this immunity rate compared to the first wave in large cities (more than 100,000 inhabitants), which have gone from 6.4% to 6.8%.

The objective of the work is to estimate the prevalence of coronavirus infection by determining antibodies against the virus by Autonomous Community, province, age and sex. The study will continue for several more weeks, although its results will be known periodically.