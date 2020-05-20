The 31-page document details the guidelines to be applied for the actions and plans for the start of essential activities.

The Ministry of Economy published the Health Safety Guidelines in the Work Environment, which contains principles and strategies on health promotion and protection measures, and for the care of vulnerable populations, to be considered for the elaboration of the Health Safety Protocol.

Health_Security_Guidelines._Versio_n_17_mayo_final

These guidelines will become the benchmark for the rest of the essential activities in the areas that are applicable to them.

On May 14, 2020, the Health Secretary published in the Official Journal of the Federation the agreement establishing a strategy for the reopening of social, educational and economic activities, as well as establishing extraordinary actions.

On May 15, 2020, the Agreement was published in the Official Gazette of the Federation, specifying the aforementioned agreement; the guidelines are an annex.

Of them, he stressed that as of this Monday, May 18, companies and industries will respond to the document called “Self-evaluation of the Health Safety Protocol”, which is on the page www.gob.mx/nuevanormalidad.

Once the “self-assessment” has been delivered, the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) will issue an electronic acknowledgment of receipt and a result within a period not exceeding 72 hours.

The companies will receive notification from the IMSS via email about the approval, request for information expansion or denial of the health security protocol in order to be able to start or not, the essential activities.

In case of refusal on the part of the IMSS, the companies may carry out the procedure again and the IMSS will advise them.

The strategy consists of three stages, the first one that begins on May 18 and includes the Municipalities of La Esperanza, which have no infections reported by SASR-CoV-2, and no neighborhood with municipalities with infections. And in these towns, all work activity will be opened.

The second stage takes place between May 18 and 31 and consists of a preparation for the reopening. At this stage, companies or industries engaged in activities considered essential to adopt and validate the protocols, may restart activities in accordance with the process established for this purpose.

All companies will prepare the process of implementing their protocols for the safe restart of work activities, included in these guidelines.

The third stage will be on June 1, when the socio-economic reopening will begin through a weekly health alert traffic light system by regions (state or municipal) that will determine the level of health alert and define what type of activities are authorized to lead to carried out in the economic, labor, school and social spheres.

In this way, the Secretary of Economy, in conjunction with the Health Secretary and the IMSS they seek to initiate a gradual and cautious reopening of work activities.

The agreement establishes that if the process is concluded and approved before June 1, 2020, the corresponding company or industry will begin its operations, but in the event of non-compliance, it will proceed to the closure that puts the health of its workers.

With information from Notimex