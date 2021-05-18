Health proposes to inject Pfizer to those under 60 who have already inoculated a first dose of AstraZeneca

The Ministry of Health has proposed this Tuesday to the autonomous communities that people under 60 years that as of February they began to receive a first dose of AstraZenecto complete their immunization against Covid with a second dose of Pfizer. This is the proposal that the Public Health Commission, which met hours after the Carlos III Health Institute published the preliminary results of a clinical trial that has endorsed the combination of these two vaccines, verifying a increase of antibodies and their neutralizing function of the virus with regard to those who only have one dose of AstraZeneca and note that the adverse effects are mild or moderate and similar to those caused by other vaccines.

The preliminary conclusions of this clinical trial have confirmed the starting hypothesis, that there would be an increase of at least 30% of the antibodies by putting a second dose of Pfizer compared to those who only had a first dose of AstraZeneca and has also supported the thesis of Ministry of Health, which has been betting that they will be administered Pfizer as a second dose since shortly after vaccination with AstraZeneca was suspended in those under 60 because of its possible links with rare but serious thrombotic episodes.

For this, the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, promoted a few weeks ago to extend the interval between doses from 12 to 16 weeks, to allow time for the clinical trial of Carlos III to obtain its preliminary conclusions. In this line and after knowing the results of the scientific research, the proposal of the Ministry to the regional directors of Public Health has been to combine the two vaccines.

The suspension of vaccination and the proposal to resume it with Pfizer only affects about two million people, those under 60 years of age and essential workers such as police, civil guards, military, firefighters or teachers who were originally called to be vaccinated with AstraZeneca. When that plan was suspended as a precaution against thrombi, did not affect people between the ages of 60 and 69, who will continue to be vaccinated with the Oxford University vaccine, or minors who have not yet received a dose, who will be immunized with the other available vaccines – Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen – depending on their availability.

On the contrary, communities such as that of Madrid, Andalusia or Galicia have taken to the Public Health Commission this Tuesday their defense that those who began to be vaccinated with AstraZeneca should complete immunization with the same serum, because this is indicated in its technical data sheet and is also defended by the European Medicines Agency. In fact, Madrid, Andalusia and also Catalonia have been arguing that it should be remove age criteria to administer AstraZeneca and together with others like Murcia, they have reported in recent days that they have thousands of doses of the British serum that they cannot use.

Efficient and safe

“Those vaccinated with a first dose of AstraZeneca can safely and effectively receive a second dose of Cominarty (Pfizer) “, said the coordinator of the ISCIII Clinical Research Network on Tuesday morning, Jesus Antonio Frías, in presenting the preliminary conclusions of the clinical trial that Pfizer inoculated 441 volunteers between eight and 12 weeks after receiving a first dose of AstraZeneca.

It has been shown that people who antibodies increased up to 150 times their levels with respect to other group of 232 volunteers who did not receive this second dose. The ability of the first to neutralize the virus increased “seven to seven and a half times” compared to the latter, a higher rate than other studies have shown on the immune response after receiving two doses of AstraZeneca.

Regarding the side effects of mixing AstraZeneca and Pfizer, the clinical trial asked volunteers, who reported consequences that they described as “mild” in 68.3% of the casess, “moderate” 30% and only 1.7% described them as “intense”, although none required hospitalization.

The main adverse effects were headache, malaise, or pain at the puncture site, appeared between 24 and 48 hours after the injection and disappeared after the third day.