Health proposes allowing the removal of the mask on the beaches in specific situations, but not for walking

Health seeks to clarify the law of the mask registered in the BOE last week, in which it was reported the obligation to always wear a mask on beaches and swimming pools, after criticism received from the Autonomous Communities, although there are still several unknowns to be able to apply the regulations in the event that it is approved.

According to the draft that the Ministry will transfer to the autonomies this afternoon and to which EFE has had access, in the Interterritorial Committee, the use of the mask will be mandatory on the beaches only when you are walking or in situations where there is no safety distance, while being excluded during the bath, the sports practice or in the rest periods in a fixed place, both in the sea and in swimming pools and other aquatic spaces.

The draft would not clarify for the moment what would happen in specific cases about a person walking along a large or empty beach without a mask.

Equating sport or intense physical effort

The intention of Health is “modular” thus the mandatory use of masks contemplated by the new normal law, even when the safety distance of 1.5 meters can be maintained. Specifically, it is intended agree to the regulation of article 6.2 which establishes that the use of a mask will not be required in the case of individual sport exercise and allows the use of the mask to be exempted when, due to the very nature of the activities, such use is incompatible, in accordance with the indications of health authorities.

A) Yes, Health will propose to the Plenary of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System this afternoon, that equates to individual sport exercise activities that involve a intense physical effort, of a non-sporting nature, outdoors and individually.

Activities incompatible with the use of masks

– Bathing in the sea, lakes or reservoirs, rivers or other natural aquatic spaces or in outdoor or covered swimming pools.

– The practice of sport in the aquatic environment, be it natural or artificial.

– Rest periods before or after bathing or practicing sports in the aquatic environment, in its surroundings. In the case of beaches or similar environments, it can only be extended while it is at a certain point and respecting the minimum distance of 1.5 meters with other people who are not living together or assimilated. In pools, only between activity intervals.

– First aid or rescue activities when they require access to the aquatic environment.

– The periods strictly necessary to eat or drink, in places where it is authorized.

Instead, it proposes the mandatory use of the mask:

– The walk through the accesses to beaches, lakes and other natural environments.

– The walk to the seashore and other aquatic environments.

– The use of changing rooms in public or community pools, except in showers.

– Staying outside or inside hospitality establishments outside of the periods necessary to eat or drink.