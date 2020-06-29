The number 3 of Salvador Illa and general director of Public Health, Pilar Aparicio, who did not rule out the cancellation of massive events just 4 days before 8-M – as OKDIARIO published – will not finally appear this Tuesday in the Congress of Deputies, as planned.

With Aparicio, the Secretary General of Health, Faustino Blanco, and the director of the Spanish Drug Agency, María Jesús Lamas, were also planning to go to Parliament. None of the three will. According to parliamentary sources, they have alleged that “they do not go” because “they cannot”.

However, this is not the first time that the opposition parties have been left unable to listen to these political leaders in managing the pandemic. Up to two times, PSOE and Podemos they came to block his appearance, so that parliamentary control has been delayed until now.

On April 20, the PSOE was absent from the meeting of the Table of the Congress in which the appearance of these high positions had to be voted, which prevented the necessary quorum from being reached. Later, the members of the Social Communist Government rejected these appearances with their votes and argued that explanations would be given “when their workload decreased”.

Event cancellation

The appearance of Aparicio is especially expected. As OKDIARIO revealed, on March 4, in an interview on Radio Euskadi, number 3 of Illa did not rule out the compulsory cancellation of mass events. Since then, the director of Public Health – with an essential role in the pandemic – did not star in new public appearances.

In the interview, Aparicio did not hide the Ministry’s concern about the progress of the epidemic. He even assured the concern that it could «Install in our society» and due to the special impact among health personnel, which, he said, was “doubly” concerned about the necessity “that they be available one hundred percent to attend to the population and also because they are in contact with vulnerable people.”

With only four days left for the ideological marches, the Ministry He did not rule out that the cases continued to increase. Aparicio agreed to questions from the interviewer that “the curve will go up.”

“We are at a time with a significant number of cases, cases are increasing and probably in the next few days they will be updated. We have several ICU patients and that worries us. Also in health workers, we are doubly concerned, and we already have a first deceased. We are concerned that this virus can be installed in our society, “he admitted.

At that time, there were 198 infected and it had just been known the first death in Spain due to coronavirus, a patient in the Valencian Community who had already died on February 13 of severe pneumonia of unknown origin. A retrospective investigation revealed that he had the Covid-19.

Possible cancellation of events

The department of Salvador Illa was concerned about the transmission of the virus, from «Close contactthrough the airways and droplets ».

At a given moment, the presenter asks if “the circumstance can be given that the limitation of movements and the cancellation of massive events can be mandatory ».

Faced with the Health position, which at that time publicly denied the risks and insisted on cheering the concentration on Women’s Day, Aparicio did not reject it. “We are going to see it at all times, in the Ministry we hold meetings continuously, we are monitoring the situation, we coordinate with the autonomous communities … I wouldn’t rule anything out. We have to go up to date, and today we will meet again in a little while and we will re-analyze the situation with the latest data, “he concluded.

He also admitted that infections between medical professionals had occurred for the most part “For health care” and that, in this sense, the situation in the Community of Madrid and Andalusia was worrying for his department. However, he finally showed confidence in the health system, “very solid and strong.” “Everything possible is being done so that we can have 100 percent resources,” he said.

Despite the fact that in the first moments of the epidemic Aparicio served as spokesman for the Ministry, from that moment it was completely relegated in public. It was Fernando Simón, director of the Center for Alerts and Emergencies -which organically depends on her department- who assumed the official voice throughout the crisis.

As this newspaper published, Aparicio signed a report as coordinator, on February 28, in which he asked to keep the distance of two meters to avoid contagions.

He also signed the letter in which, a few days before 8-M, he called the organizers of an evangelical congress to suspend this event scheduled for March 19-21 because of the risk of contagion that the coronavirus already entailed.