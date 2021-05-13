Health postpones one week the date to administer the second dose to those under 60 who received AstraZeneca

People under 60 years of age who already have a dose of AstraZeneca should begin to receive the second in the week of may 31, seven days after the date of May 24 that appeared in a draft of the Ministry of Health on when they should complete their immunization.

The change dates This is confirmed in a last minute modification in the seventh update of the Vaccination Strategy that was published this Thursday and that differs from the draft that at the beginning of the week Health sent to the general directors of Health of the autonomous communities, before the meeting of the Public Health Commission in which they approved this document.

The wording of the draft stated the estimate so that “ first people to receive the second dose tAfter extending the interval between doses to 16 weeks, they should do so in the week of May 24 “.

However, the final and official version of the document moves this moment one more week, until the following Monday, May 31. “It is estimated that the first people who should receive the second dose after extending the interval between doses to 16 weeks, they must do it in the week of May 31 “, He says.

Sources from the Ministry of Health have refused to explain the reason for this change, stating that do not comment on drafts on decisions that are not yet final and that, therefore, are subject to change until they are not.

It is a change of dates, but in no case is it mentioned which vaccine this second dose should be given to this group, made up of essential workers such as police, military or teachers, who began to be vaccinated before the AstraZeneca inoculations were suspended. below that age, due to its possible relationship with the rare and rare episodes of thrombosis reported in several European countries, also in Spain.

The decision on which vaccine they receive in that second dose will be made next week, as announced this Wednesday by the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, in favor of inoculating them with Pfizer instead of AstraZeneca again. The Public Health Commission awaits the results of a clinical trial from the Carlos III Health Institute.