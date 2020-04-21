BRASÍLIA – Representatives of the main health insurance operators in the country have been pressuring the government to lift obligations to maintain services to defaulting clients during the covid-19 pandemic. On another front, companies are also asking for cancellation of fines with the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), on the grounds that they would use resources to expand services.

The agency approved at the beginning of the month rules for operators to have access to about R $ 15 billion to pay health care expenses, such as hospital care. The amount would be taken from a guarantee fund of approximately R $ 54 billion. To receive the appeal, companies must sign a term of commitment by the 24th, as informed on Monday, 20, the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), and maintain service to defaulting customers and continuity of payment to providers. such as hospitals, laboratories and clinics.

According to letters obtained by the report and reports made by members of the federal government, health operators have said that it would not be feasible to keep customers with monthly fees delays, even in the middle of a pandemic. The sector argues that defaults vary between 2% to 3% of turnover, in normal times, and that there is no margin to increase this percentage. Operators complain that the mere dissemination of news about new ANS rules encourages customers to stop paying the consideration.

In a document sent to the government at the end of March, the National Supplementary Health Federation (FenaSaúde) and Abramge argue that operators “will do their best” when evaluating requests for postponement of monthly fees, but do not guarantee to preserve contracts. The entities say that “suspending the possibility of canceling arrears at this time can have more negative than positive effects, further stimulating the increase in defaults, especially by those who are able to meet payments on time”.

The State found that the substitute president of ANS, Rogério Scarabel, went so far as to signal to the sector and to propose to colleagues a change in the term of commitment to release companies from retaining customers with late payments. The measure was blocked by colleagues from the agency.

The term should reinforce the forecast of preserving defaulting customers of collective business plans with less than 30 lives until the end of June. The same rule would apply to all collective membership plans or individual plans.

CANCELLATION OF FINES

In a letter to the government, Abramge, FenaSaúde and Unimed do Brasil also propose the cancellation of fines with ANS. The idea, according to entities that represent 80% of the market, is to use the resource to expand services during the covid-19. The measure is being studied within the agency, according to people in the sector. The cancellation of fines is one of the operators’ historic claims, which gains strength in times of crisis.

Sought, FenaSaúde said that it awaits the disclosure of the term of commitment to express itself on the counterpart of keeping customers in default. The organization said the idea is to use these resources to keep the system “healthy and active” during the period of the pandemic. FenaSaúde also declared that it intends to expand the equipment available to the health system with canceled fines.

Unimed do Brasil stated that making use of the fund’s resources conditional on maintaining defaulting customer contracts “may not be the most adequate solution to the reality of the private health system”.

Abrange said that reversing investment fines is an action already regulated in other sectors, such as telecommunications. The entity also said “to be able” due to the importance of “maintaining compliance with health plans”. “Under penalty of the sector not having sufficient resources to guarantee all the necessary assistance.”

