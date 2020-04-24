BRASÍLIA – For refusing to keep contracts with defaulting customers until June 30, during the covid-19 pandemic, the main health insurance operators in Brazil did not sign a term of commitment proposed by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS). The agreement with the agency released movements of R $ 15 billion from a fund that retains R $ 54 billion from the operators themselves.

The refusal was announced on Friday, 24, by the National Supplementary Health Federation (FenaSaúde), which represents an important part of the sector. O state he anticipated that companies sought, behind the scenes, to remove the requirement to serve customers with late fees during the crisis.

In parallel, the sector also wants to cancel fines it has with ANS, under the argument of using the resources to expand services.

The release of the R $ 15 billion was announced in March by former Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta (DEM) as the government’s main measure to strengthen supplementary health. The private sector serves around 50 million people. The public network receives 150 million.

The State found that some operators agreed to sign the term. The names have not yet been released by ANS. The deadline to accept the conditions or not ends on Friday, 24.

The regulatory agency’s proposal is to condition the fund’s movements to keep customers in default of collective business plans with less than 30 lives. The same rule would apply to all collective membership plans or individual plans. The commitment term also requires payment guarantees to service providers, such as hospitals, laboratories and clinics.

In a note, FenaSaúde reported that its associates “will not be able to make a commitment to maintain coverage or stop canceling defaulting contracts indistinctly until June 30, as proposed by ANS”. “The increase in the levels of late payment and default would have a double and undesirable effect: it would not only oppress the cash flow of the companies, but would also require additional financial effort from the operators to expand the amounts constituted as a provision for doubtful debts, strictly compliance with prudential, accounting and actuarial rules established by the ANS itself “, said the federation.

FenaSaúde represents the following operators: Amil, Allianz Saúde, Bradesco Saúde, Care Plus Medicina, Gama Saúde, Golden Cross Saúde, Grupo NotreDame Intermédica, ITAUSEG Saúde, Mediservice, Metlife Odontológico, Odontoprev, Omint Saúde, Porto Seguro Saúde, Sompo Saúde, SulAmérica, Unimed Seguros Saúde.

See too:

From walker, 99-year-old war veteran raises millions for British public health

.