The director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Carissa Etienne, on Tuesday urged countries in the region not to reopen economic activities so quickly after months of confinement, or may face even greater risks from the coronavirus pandemic. .

“Think twice before relaxing the social distance measures,” said Etienne in an interview with journalists by videoconference.

“We have to be careful. My advice is not to open too quickly or risk a resurgence in Covid-19 that could erase all the benefits we have achieved in recent months,” he added.

In the same interview, the director of PAHO’s Communicable Diseases department, Marcos Espinal, said that the situation in Brazil – the country most affected by the disease in Latin America – is “delicate”, and asked local authorities to increase the number testing for virus detection.

According to Opas, the regional arm of the World Health Organization (WHO) for the Americas, Covid-19’s epidemiological curve is still rising sharply in the region, with almost 3 million confirmed cases.

Etienne also said that PAHO hopes to continue to work well with the United States, despite the US disruption with WHO.

The coronavirus spread curve in the Americas continues to increase “considerably” and the region is facing a “terrible” but not “desperate” situation, according to Etienne.

“The region of the Americas accounts for more than half of the new cases recorded worldwide,” said Etienne. “The situation we face is dire, but not desperate, as long as our approach to defeating the virus is based on solidarity.”

“We must work together, share resources, apply the proven strategies that we have learned all this time. The impact on our region was severe, but it could have been worse,” he added.

PAHO’s incident manager, Sylvain Aldighieri, said the agency is very concerned about the rapid spread of the virus among indigenous tribes in the Amazon. He called for greater surveillance of remote communities with little access to health systems and threatened by the presence of miners who can spread the virus.

