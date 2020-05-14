Those who are waiting to receive the green light to reactivate their activities are the steel industry, on which the construction and automotive branches depend for their input supply, Capitanes en Reforma writes.

Money, by Enrique Galván, in The Day:

Club Premier loan saves Aeroméxico

In this crisis, airlines will not be rescued with taxpayer money. So Aeroméxico sought private financing and will receive a support of $ 100 million from PLM Premier, owner and operator of the Club Premier loyalty program.

PLM will grant him a $ 50 million loan and the advance purchase of tickets for another $ 50 million, the airline revealed in a statement sent to the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV). Aeroméxico suffered a 91.1 percent drop in airfare since the health crisis began.

Captains of Reform:

High resistance

During the suspension and reduction of activities, the National Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) has worked closely with the Ministry of Economy led by Graciela Márquez, to analyze how to reactivate the value chain by reinforcing all security measures. facing the current health panorama. Máximo Vedoya, president of Canacero, assures that they are an essential sector that cares for its workers and collaborates with the communities with biosecurity teams and even hospitals.

Coordinates, by Enrique Quintana, in The financial:

Municipalities of hope, country of despair?

If there are ‘municipalities of hope’, will there also be municipalities, states and even a country of hopelessness? The list of the 269 municipalities that will be able to reopen their economy as of May 18, which is not yet officially known in detail, will not be characterized by towns full of progress and well-being … quite the opposite.

Surely, it will be mostly poor and isolated municipalities. By the way, many are going to be from Oaxaca where a quarter of all the municipalities in the country are. Or, is that the current administration’s idea of ​​’hope’? Beyond this unfortunate name, yesterday’s program to reopen the economy leaves us with more questions than answers.

The Fourth Transformation, by Darío Celis, in The financial:

Who is going to pay the rents?

The SCT is in the middle of a conflict because tenants are technically not obliged to pay airport operators the rents because they were ordered to close their businesses. The health emergency decree due to force majeure published in March did not exempt the payment of the leases, which puts many on the verge of breach of the insolvency contract.

However, the SCT itself is being very flexible with its concessionaires, including, once again, Asur, GAP, OMA and the Mexico City Airport. In the context of this health crisis and pandemic, the four companies are not obliged to pay the SCT the percentage of consideration for their sales for the closure of activity. So why do they charge those who come back?

Rich and powerful, by Marco Mares, in The Economist:

Mexico: health or economy?

When the highest peak of Covid-19 infections in Mexico is recorded, and 51 days after the national healthy distance day began, the government announces the resumption of productive activities; the return “to the new normal”. In the context of the severe damage caused by the economic paralysis that the global pandemic forced, reflected in our country, in the loss of 555,000 jobs in the month of April alone; the 4.9% drop in industrial production and the resounding drop in production, exports and sales in the local market of the automotive industry, among many other negative indicators, the Mexican government decided to carry out the sectoral restart of productive activities.

It is clear that the priority belt for the re-ignition of productive engines corresponds to the supply chain of the United States. In fact, Mexico seems to be making the decision to return to activity, more because of pressure from the United States than because of what the President of Mexico has boasted in one sentence: that Mexico has already tamed the Covid-19 pandemic.

Business Asset, by José Yuste, in Excelent:

DOF error and pressures to reopen

With the agreement of the General Health Council, three industries, automotive, mining and construction, would start activities on Monday, May 18. All three industries were preparing for their reopening. It was only necessary to pass a procedure, the publication of the Council agreement in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF). And what happened had not happened, the agreement is published, and at 10 in the morning, and it is downloaded from the Official Gazette.

Suddenly, at around 10 am, the deal magically disappeared from the DOF. Automotive, mining and construction industrialists were left without knowing what to do. It was not until later that the Official Gazette itself referred to the classic “it was a file error”, that is, that there was a previous version of the agreement that was published. The error published in the DOF brings about a dispute within the López Obrador government, what to pay more attention to, the economy that is collapsing with the highest amount of unemployment in the history of the country or health, due to the risk of get out of confinement quickly with the risk of sprouts.