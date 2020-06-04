The coronavirus leaves 39,926 dead in Spain. The Ministry of Health, however, still does not reflect the true scope of the pandemic, and has 27,128, one more than the previous day. However, the balance reflects 63 deaths in the last 7 days, 29 more than what it said yesterday.

OKDIARIO adds the total figures of the Community of Madrid and Catalonia. The Madrid Ministry of Health reports a total of 14,753 deaths from the pandemic, a figure that had not been updated since the previous day, at the close of this information.

In Catalonia, funeral homes have registered 12,323 deaths from coronavirus until Tuesday, adding 34 more than the previous day: 6,740 in a hospital or social health center, 4,048 in residence, 783 at home, and the rest are cases that cannot be classified due to lack of information.

Health balances continue to reflect chaos in the count. This Tuesday, for example, the Ministry assured that in the last 24 hours there had been no death. However, Madrid reported 12 deaths in hospitals “in the day” and Asturias 6.

That ‘good news’ actually hides a way to count coronavirus deaths on a daily basis that leaves out many of the deaths that occur in hospitals.

Sánchez blames the CCAA

For more than a week, Health requires communities to provide a series of data on deceased patients: date of diagnosis, circumstances of infection… Data that communities cannot always offer in 24 hours. Incomplete ‘chips’ are not counted as dead, and when the full information required by Health is received, they are included on the corresponding day. But when that annotation occurs, it is not made public.

In this way, Health has been showing enviable figures for the past two days -0 deaths- compared to other neighboring countries where the pandemic was not even the shadow of what it has been in Spain. Portugal, Germany or France, for example, did reflect deaths by Covid in these two days ‘miracle’ in Spain.

On the other hand, a report released this Monday by the funeral sector raised the death rate from the pandemic to 43,985.

For months, the Ministry of Health has been aware that the deaths have been skyrocketing, despite the fact that the official data is significantly lower than the count of the funeral services.

This Wednesday, during the debate in Congress on the extension of the state of alarm, Sánchez has blamed the autonomous communities for the mess in the figures and has even pointed to the World Health Organization (WHO), stating that their criteria are followed .

«Data on infections, healed, deceased, admitted to the ICU and in hospitals have been carried out based on information provided by, with the best will, by the autonomous communities and based on the WHO protocols“Sánchez said.

“The Minister of Health does not have his own calculations, he merely collects data from the autonomous communities, which are the competent ones,” he insisted.

The socialist president has also considered that “one of the tasks that we have to extract from this health emergency is that we have before us the need to penetrate our health systems” and he believed that there must be “a harmonized national statistics’.