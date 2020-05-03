On Friday morning, journalist Miguel Ángel García Tapia died from the coronavirus.

By Estrella Pedroza

The Network of Women Journalists of Morelos demanded that the government of Morelos, in the midst of the health contingency for Covid-19, strengthen its health controls and guarantee the attention of those who work in the media, since at least a colleague suspected of contracting the virus, went to give physical coverage to the press conference offered by the Ministry of Health to report on the progress of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, this Friday passed away from Covid-19 Miguel Ángel García Tapia, a journalist from Morelos who had recently joined the Cuernavaca City Council.

The communicator Martha Roa Member of the organization of women journalists, stressed that unfortunately the virus has reached members of the journalistic union in Morelos.

The pronouncement of the network arises because the Secretary of Health, headed by Marco Antonio Cantú Cuevas, has not taken any action, such as having a control of the people who attended the conference as well as the registration of attendees by dates to do a search to detect cases that could have been infected with the virus.

The Network of Women Journalists of Morelos requested the following:

“We ask the health sector to have rapid tests to detect the Covid-19 for members of the journalistic union of Morelos and ensure care in hospitals. “

Also, he asked “the media companies in Morelos grant security measures necessary for those of us who daily carry out the work of informing ”.

“Journalistic work is important to keep society informed about the development of the pandemic, which is why we also require that virtual conferences mechanisms for asking questions are defined and the equity and equality is guaranteed for the people of the union who participate ”, he added.

Official version

Marco Antonio Cantú Cuevas, Health Secretary in Morelos, was questioned – during the conference where the progress of the pandemic in the entity is reported – about the approach of the organization of women journalists.

In his response he assured that the secretariat in his charge will serve all journalists, like the rest of the population, in case they get the virus.

However, evaded answering about the security and preventive measures it will adopt with colleagues who attended to cover the conference of their dependency, in which people with suspected Covid-19 infection attended.

Journalists die of Covid-19 infection

On Friday morning Miguel Ángel García Tapia, a journalist from the written press in Morelos, died after facing the contagion of Covid-19.

He entered the Hospital on Thursday, April 23 General of Cuernavaca “José G Parres”, where it was confirmed that he tested positive for coronavirus, where he was treated and treated to cope with the virus.

García Tapia, who had recently joined the Cuernavaca City Council, battled Covid-19 with hospital care for just over eight days and died on May 1, the morning of May 1.

The entity’s media, journalists and communicators expressed their condolences to the family on social networks and agreed to maintain the memory of good humor and charisma that characterized the companion and friend for more than 35 years of journalistic work.