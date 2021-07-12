Health notifies 6 deaths from Covid, the lowest figure since last summer

The Ministry of Health has notified 21,879 new infections and has added 6 deaths (the lowest figure since last summer) to the official count. The accumulated incidence rises 38 points more and reaches 316.17 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days. For its part, the increase in infections among young people scales more than 136 points in one day and reaches 1,047 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

As reported by Health this Friday, the incidence rises in all the autonomous communities except in the Valencian Community, which you have not updated your data due to technical problems.

The cumulative incidence in Navarra in the 12 to 19 age group, with 2,580 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. In the case of young people between 20-29 years of age, the most prominent incidences are those of Catalonia, with 2,576 cases; Castilla y León, with 2,300 cases, Cantabria, with 1,964 cases, and Asturias, with 1,729.

In total, 3,937,192 people have been infected and 81,003 have died since the start of the pandemic.

With regard to hospitalization, and after the data were not updated on Thursday, this Friday Health notifies that 3,121 people remain hospitalized for Covid-19, which represents a hospital occupancy rate of 6.58%, while on Thursday it was 5.9%. The percentage of occupied ICU beds is 6.88%, on Thursday, 6.55%.

Regarding the vaccination process, nearly 90% of those over 40 have already received at least one dose. Total, 44.3% of the Spanish population have already received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine, thus being immunized a total of 20,999,346 million citizens. In the last 24 hours, 688,005 doses have been administered, so that the total of doses administered since the start of the campaign amounts to 46,612,489 doses.

These figures are known on the day that Germany has included Spain in the list of risk regions for Covid-19, the lowest of its three alert levels, due to the rebound in incidence in recent days. Inclusion in this list hardly has direct repercussions for German tourists who are in Spain or plan to travel to Spain in the next few days.