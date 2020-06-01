The Dominican Medical College denounced as deplorable the situation in which the San Lorenzo de Los Mina hospital is located, which treats positive patients with coronavirus.

The Medical College said that the mother-child hospital lacks the most basic utensils such as soap and water for sanitation of staff.

“It is enough to go to the emergency areas to observe the painful panorama; garments without covers, the stethoscope and sphygmomanometer are moved from one area to another, a single person assigned to cleaning, the area for doctors to remove the PPE does not have soap, or paper towels, there is no sanitizing gel, great shortage of water to carry out the process as recommended by the rules, “the union said in a press release.

“1. Currently there is no PCR testing for confirmation of COVID-19.

2. The laboratory does not have analytical tests of great importance for diagnosis such as: Ferritin, Dimero D, Fibrinogen, etc.

3. In the imaging area they do not have a Tomography which helps with the diagnosis of the pathology, “he further indicates.

The Medical College said three months after the first confirmed case, the country continues with the same complaints: health personnel lack biosafety clothing, they continue to become infected with the duty of their duties, “but they are denied their rights.”

They also point out that the promised incentive for health personnel in the front line of combat for Covid-19 by the Government has been a fable.

The ICU of the Maternity of Los Mina has 8 beds of which, according to the Medical College, only 3 have working fans. “This hospital has the service of a single pulmonologist, which is insufficient for hospitalized patients, gynecologists do not have the accompaniment of an emergency medicine doctor, there is a need for support personnel such as: doctors, nurses, bioanalysts, stretcher bearers, hospital security , maintenance staff, “the statement said.

The doctors indicate that they will not accept the persecution and the threats to which the doctors who dare to denounce the precariousness are subjected.

“By virtue of this, we demand that the Director of the National Health Service, Lic. Chanel Rosa, and the other hospital authorities, together with the Ministry of Public Health, assume their responsibilities, otherwise the Dominican Medical College will proceed by way of the fight so that their members and the general population receive the attention they deserve, “they said in the statement.