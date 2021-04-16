Health launches the ‘#YomeVacunoSeguro’ campaign

New campaign of the Ministry of Health #YomeVacunoSeguro (Photo: MINISTRY OF HEALTHEuropa Press)

The Ministry of Health launches a vaccination campaign with the slogan #YomeVacunoSeguro. These are three 20-second videos, the objective of which is to insist on the “benefits of vaccines” and the importance of “getting vaccinated to protect ourselves and others against COVID-19,” they explain through a press release. .

These spots will be broadcast between April 16 and May 2 through television, radio, press and billboards, to emphasize the benefits of vaccines. In them the testimonies of three people appear: Vera Rodríguez, nurse; Sonia Zúñiga, virologist; and Juan Contreras, retired.

The nurse explains that “the hardest thing about COVID has been having to live how people have been so lonely”, and recalls that “patients did not see our faces, they were alone, dying alone. Very hard”. For this reason, he insists that we should all get vaccinated as soon as it touches us. In this sense, she assures that she is vaccinated by “patients and colleagues, for not being a vehicle of contagion.”

On the other hand, Zúñiga, explains that “vaccines are safe like any other vaccine that has reached the population” and argues that they have developed so quickly because the human and technical means and the scientific knowledge that we have now we did not have. before.

Finally, Juan Contreras appears in the video stating that what he misses is his grandchildren and “Manuel the first, the youngest. He hugs you, tells you you are the best grandfather… in the world, grandfather! ”. For this reason, he argues that vaccines “protect us from many things. No one dies from polio anymore, or from smallpox ”. And assures & ldq …

