The Covid-19 came and surprised many, some had to make heavy outlays, others simply paid the deductible, and still others are heading to increasingly crowded clinics.

The average cost in the accounts of private clinics is 400 thousand pesos, reveals Daniel Peña García, general director of the Odap Seguros y Fianzas agency.

However, for those who have medical expenses insurance, the account was only for the deductible amount, which varies according to the personalized package that you have contracted.

Having insurance for major medical expenses will help you take care of your pocket.

“All major medical expenses insurance covers this Covid-19 situation, there is no problem of exclusion or situations in any insurance that you have contracted,” he says.

“For the insured who have a major medical expenses policy who have suffered this situation, the average cost of care in private hospitals has been 400 thousand pesos.”

“That amount is what they charge in private hospitals and there was already a case that cost 9 million pesos,” he says.

The Mexican Association of Insurance Institutions (AMIS) reports on its website that only 15 percent of Mexicans have insurance for major medical expenses.

In this regard, Peña García mentions that in this case, the acquisition of some percentage insurance includes those who, due to the provision of the company in which they work, have this type of insurance.

“Also, there is a lack of culture, but also of purchasing power.”

However, he explains that having an emergency, people can lose all their assets to pay the hospital bill, and that is because they do not have insurance for medical expenses.

Life insurance Peña García adds that on the subject of life insurance, there is one that is the total, which is offered by insurance companies and banks with different names.

That insurance known as segubeca, or educational, or life-woman, and which consists of the payment of a policy for a certain time, once that period ends, if the owner did not die, you can claim the stipulated amount.

In these times, that type of insurance is a tool that can help you cushion the blow of ceasing to receive a salary and / or income from your company.

“In the total you say, I am going to insure myself for 1 million dollars, 10 million pesos, or for the amount you choose, and you are going to do it for 10 years, in that period you pay it, if you are alive at the end of the term , they give you that amount. “

During that period, the amount the person paid was actually 70 percent of the total they will receive.

However, if you already have more than two years with insurance of this nature and you are in need of liquidity, you can ask for the return of what you have accumulated.

“He asks that the insurance be canceled and that the money he has saved be returned to him and, at the time, process it. It is from two years when he can ask for the refund,” says Peña García.

It also highlights that savings life insurance grants interests more favorable than those given in banks to individuals, because insurance companies invest large amounts and obtain greater benefits in interest rates, and this also applies to their customers.

.