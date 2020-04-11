For more than 30 years, there is a discipline, also recognized as a subspecialty within medicine, which is called health informatics. It is not exclusively for doctors since a specialist in this branch is a professional from different fields trained in information systems applied to healthcare processes.

In Argentina, the Italian Hospital dictates this specialization that lasts 3 years (and the master’s degree, 2), with a medical informatics residency, which has a specialty recognized by the Ministry of Education. Also, the City Government offers it and has residents studying.

At first it was only for doctors, then nurses joined, and then professionals from different backgrounds working in health fields. It covers three axes: computer’s science (database, programming, infrastructure), management (for example, of changes, projects or health) and medical informatics sciences (support systems for decision-making and clinical systems, among others).

Changes that come to stay

“This pandemic is going to generate many changes that are here to stay, the fact of having to attend to patients remotely not in person, is something that will break many barriers, both regulatory and resistance to change on the part of health professionals, medical organizations, and the patients themselvess ”, points to Infobae Daniel Luna, doctor, Doctor in Computer Engineering, in charge of the Department of Health Informatics at HIBA (Hospital Italiano de Buenos Aires) and founding member of the International Academy of Health Sciences Informatics (IAHSI).

Luna assures that a third of outpatient care could already be done, both for primary evaluation and for effective follow-up once attended, by telemedicine processes. “I think it is the first change that we are going to be able to see,” he says.

On the other hand, he expresses: “This is going to come to stay in the sense that companies understand, value and strategically plan a true digital transformation to face not only these issues, but an improvement in the quality of service delivery. facing the patients ”.

Tools available

The Italian Hospital signed an agreement with the city government to provide all its electronic medical history and to be able to implement it in the area of ​​the city of Buenos Aires. The same happens with some municipalities of the suburbs and other institutions such as the Prefecture and some private organizations.

“There is initiative of open data In many places, for now, there is an obligation to report specific data at the government level, and the rest is used for internal processing, both for billing and transactional administrative processes, and for clinical management processes.Luna says.

In the case of HIBA, they have natural language processing tools, speech recognition, clinical laboratory data, images, physiological signals, bioinformatic data on genetic sequencing, among others.

“All of this goes to a single repository of clinical data that is then used for both research and epidemiological monitoring no longer at the person level, but at the population level. This data processing board is very useful in the case of the pandemic because it allows us to understand the global panorama of the population.“He adds.

Ways to process data

“At CEMIC, we design dashboards with dynamic indicators for our professionals to view information online. This is a fundamental input for decision making, where the needs are very changing and urgent; With the pandemic we are experiencing, the management of updated information at the moment is central.“He points out to Infobae José Luis López, Director of Systems and Technology at CEMIC.

In the case of the public health system, there are different ways to process the data, depending on the hospital. Upon receiving patients with suspected cases of coronavirus, doctors complete a paper epidemiological record, which is then digitized in other instances.

The State works with different tools to process the information. Recently, faced with a possible saturation of the health system, two technology companies donated a dashboard To the Government so that the Nation, provinces and municipalities can take control of the state of resources, that is, count the number of beds in intensive care or the number of respirators available.

The Globant and Salesforce tool analyzes this information in 1,400 public and private health centers, updating data every 6 hours. The information is only available to the Government.

Lots of information, decentralized

“The installation of this pandemic what it produces is a quantity of information that comes from multiple places. There is no centralized place of information production, so since information is produced in a lot of different places, it is also analyzed in a lot of different sides ”, points out Infobae Dr. Raúl Sala, medical director of At Home – Home Internment.

Explains that when situations of such a flow of information occur, there is no clear reference for handling that information. The Ministry of Health and WHO are official references, but there are thousands of sources of information.

“The problem is that when any data becomes valid, or wants to be or is taken that way, it ends up being valid, and in reality, they are partial versions of reality that do not contribute to a common conclusion. Today there is no centralization of this information. If we look for health observatories online before the pandemic, there are plenty. When information on a topic is needed and there is no official source of that data, an observatory is created for that data. There are millions of partial observations ”, he points out.

Likewise, Sala understands that the credibility for the interpretation of large volumes of information in medicine will not be given by an application that organizes it. “In general, it has to do with the credibility of the interlocutor. A mediocre artificial intelligence in a credible interlocutor has much more impact than a super analysis in an unknown interlocutor. That also has to do and creating the institution of such credibility takes a very long time“He concludes.

Why the specialty of health informatics has to grow

According to Dr. Guadalupe Caballero, specialist in Dermatology and Master in Health Informatics, member of the TIPS Health Informatics team, who works at the Private Hospital of Córdoba: “Faced with this avalanche of information, which became clearly visible with the crisis triggered by Covid-19, but existing for decades, the need arises for members of the health system (doctors, nurses, pharmacists, computer scientists, among others) specialize in acquiring, storing, organizing, and using this information efficiently“

In relation to data processing, he states that one of the most important requirements in this regard is the implementation of standards that allow the exchange of information between different stakeholders and that the data, during this journey, do not lose their meaning and integrity.

“Thus, our information systems, including electronic medical records (EHR) and decision support systems, use the clinical terminology server that allows doctors to record the signs, symptoms and diagnoses of their patients using a language that is familiar to him, which is automatically encoded through the use of international classifications such as the international classification of diseases 10 (ICD-10) and SNOMED CT ”, he points out.

Recently, and in view of the need for global, reliable and up-to-date statistics, the WHO created two new “ICD-10” emergency codes to record coronavirus cases. “U07.1 COVID-19, virus identified” for confirmed infections, and “U07.2 COVID-19, virus not identified” for suspected cases.

“Regardless of the geographical region or the language used by its inhabitants, the meaning of these codes does not vary, which allows their universal use in the epidemiological report,” he concludes.