The Ministry of Health says that in the last two weeks 19 people have died in Spain of coronavirus. But in its own records it can be verified that, in fact, there have been 107. That is, a 82% of the deceased she stayed ‘under the carpet ’of ministerial statistics. It is the result of the umpteenth change in the Covid-19 mortality counting protocol that the Government has applied.

At this point, the calculation of deaths from coronavirus provided by the Government every day is more than discredited. Even the international press, as the Financial Times has done, has put on the table the questionable statistical model that Health has launched, whose objective seems to be to minimize numbers without regard.

It is enough to consult the official health statistics of the last two weeks to verify it: from Monday, May 25 to this Monday, June 8, Health accumulates a total of 107 deceased. 35 of them from the first week included a count of the last 7 days as a reference, and 72 in the second (the cycle ended on Sunday).

However, the total death count was at 27,117 died two weeks ago, while today they reflect 27,136. According to Health, only 19 people have died. 82% of the 107 deceased assumed by Health has disappeared.

Current data on deaths from coronaviruses.

To locate inconsistencies in Health data, it is no longer necessary to consult other sources or external records, such as those of the Statistics National Institute, those of the accumulated mortality system of Carlos III Health Institute or the official balances of the autonomous communities. Now, the Health data contradicts each other.

What Health Requires

Every day, Health requires the communities a complete file on the deceased: day of death (it is required that to be ‘new’ it must be within the last 24 hours), death certificate in hospital (at home or residence do not count ) with the explicit cause ‘Covid’, day of infection, positive PCR test and other details. Data that, for the communities, it is complex to collect in less than 24 hours, especially if the death occurred in the afternoon.

The data must be delivered before 21 hours, and if any detail is missing, Health will not count it as deceased the next day. Hence, last week the government announced ‘hype and cymbal’ figures of zero deaths, while countries like Portugal – where the crisis has been significantly less – showed dead those days. A clear example was that of this Sunday, when Health announced a single death but at the same time Catalonia announced 37.

International critics

The lack of transparency in the management of the coronavirus by the Government of Pedro Sánchez It crosses borders. The Financial Times also does not believe the count that the Ministry of Health makes of those killed by the pandemic, which has left more than 40,000 reais, but that official figures reduce to less than 28,000.

This was revealed by the British newspaper in an article entitled “Faulty data casts clouds on Spain’s blockade strategy,” written by journalists. Daniel Dombey and John Burn-Murdoc. “Erratic numbers create uncertainties for policy makers and the public,” the newspaper added in its subtitle.

John Burn-Murdoc echoed the statements of Pedro Sánchez from ten days ago in the Congress of Deputies, when he stated from the speakers’ gallery that “today we have 0 deceased in Spain as a result of the covid, it is a success for all ». “Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchéz called it” a success for all. ” Unfortunately, it doesn’t make sense either«, Assured the journalist on his Twitter account.

A puzzling account

The Health count has shown chaos in recent weeks. The Ministry began applying a new data collection system ten days ago to obtain a individualized information of each case in the communities, correct series and eliminate duplicates. But this has caused serious inconsistencies in the figures.

Since then, the totals of the communities remain frozen and the Ministry only modifies them to add the number of deaths produced the previous day. Still, the numbers collide. It should also be noted that the balances offered by Health only collect the deceased with confirmed coronavirus by PCR test.

Last Wednesday, for example, the National Statistics Institute (INE) indicated that until May 24 the number of deaths (225,930 in total) would have up 24.1% over the previous year. The data also coincide with the report by the MoMo system that monitors mortality and that of funeral homes, which raise the death rate to over 43,000.

Last week, Minister Salvador Illa defended the official death figures and stressed that the Ministry uses the criteria dictated by international health authorities such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC, for its acronym in English).