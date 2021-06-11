Health gives the go-ahead for the vaccination of La Roja

06/09/2021

On at 18:03 CEST

After two positives among the squad, Sergio Busquets Y Diego Llorente, the Ministry of Health has announced that finally the players of the Spanish National Team will be vaccinated before the European Championship, according to RTVE. The news comes five days before his debut in the Eurocup. Luis Enrique He will travel on Sunday the 13th with the players already with the administered doses of the vaccine to play the continental competition. One day before the premiere of La Roja before Sweden.

The decision has been made after several days of controversy

