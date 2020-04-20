European stock exchanges closed higher after a volatile session on Monday, recovering losses caused by the collapse of oil prices and fears about the worst quarterly balance sheet season since the global financial crisis.

Health stocks led the rally, advancing to highs in more than six weeks after drugmaker Novartis won the green light from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to conduct a hydroxychloroquine test, used against malaria, against Covid-19.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.7% to 1,317 points, while the pan-European STOXX 600 gained 0.67% to 336 points, after losing 1.2% during the session as market prices oil prices fell due to concerns about oversupply.

The energy sector recorded its fourth decline in five sessions. [O/R]

As the first quarter earnings season begins, analysts expect STOXX 600 companies to see a 22% drop in profits as a result of the pandemic, according to Refinitiv data, after early-year estimates initially predicted an increase 10.5%.

In LONDON, the Financial Times index advanced 0.45% to 5,812 points.

In FRANKFURT, the DAX index rose 0.47% to 10,675 points.

In PARIS, the CAC-40 index gained 0.65%, to 4,528 points.

In MILAN, the Ftse / Mib index appreciated by 0.05%, to 17,064 points.

In MADRID, the Ibex-35 index recorded a 0.64% drop to 6,831 points.

In LISBOA, the PSI20 index depreciated 1.02%, to 4,129 points.

