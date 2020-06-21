The protocol sent by the Ministry of Health to the residences, on March 5, he urged the workers of these centers “in general” to continue “With normal work activity” despite having been in contact with infected. In any case, it was added, “a surveillance would be carried out to detect the appearance of symptoms early ».

The main problem, reported by the organizations, was the lack of diagnostic tests to check if the worker was infected. The guide prepared by the department of Salvador Illa to respond to the critical situation in the nursing homes did not include the carrying out of massive tests among the staff -something that is still not implemented today- and limited itself to considering that «the risk it must be evaluated on an individual basis ”, although the general rule was to continue working until possible symptoms were detected. Taking into account the incubation period of the disease, up to 14 days, and the possibility of asymptomatic, this practice was an added risk to the vulnerability of the residents.

Risks

The protocol confirms that the department of Salvador Illa was perfectly aware even then of the severity of the disease. In fact, already in its ‘justification’ it is stated that “as far as we know, SARS-CoV-2 affects more seriously to over 65 years with previous cardiovascular pathology (especially hypertension and heart failure) and to a lesser extent with chronic respiratory pathology and diabetes ”.

The Ministry was clear in stating that “Mortality increases with age” and that according to the available data of a study carried out in China «mortality in the age group between 60-69 years is 3.6%, mortality between 70-79 years is 8% and mortality in those over 80% is 14.8% ».

Isolation

The report stated that “as a general rule, all residents with acute respiratory symptoms should restrict their movements as much as possible and stay in a room with good ventilation (preferably outdoors) and ideally with their own bathroom.”

He also ordered that “exits to common areas” should “be restricted to the minimum possible and if these are necessary, they must wear a surgical mask.” “Residents and workers must be informed of the actions being taken to protect them. Transparency is the best ally of trust ”, he added in the same context.

In the event of coronavirus and its contacts, the Ministry determined that “in the event that they have not been previously carried out by the health authorities, any social health center that detects that a resident may have been the contact of a Covid-19 case will indicate to this person who remains in the center or residence and will communicate it to the public health services that evaluate said identification ».

“If a person classified as a contact of a probable or confirmed case meets the criteria of the case under investigation, the public health authorities will be informed and follow-up will be carried out as established by them. It is not necessary to transfer them to the health center if their general condition is good, “he added.

Lack of test

Until well into the health crisis, and despite complaints from residential associations -among them, the private residence employers CEAPs-, the Government did not recognize workers in the field of care for elderly people in nursing homes, care at home and telecare as level 1 healthcare personnel. A classification that would give them access to special protection against the virus. The residences also demanded that the diagnostic test be carried out for all users and professionals, especially when it showed symptoms or when a user returned from the hospital due to a medical problem other than the coronavirus.

However, the Ministry ruled out carrying out massive tests. Now, in the middle of the de-escalation process, the same demands continue.

On May 12, from CEAPs, and due to the lack of responses from the Executive, a deconfinition protocol was sent in residential centers and day centers.

Among the priorities of the protocols are ensuring that the National Health System guarantees priority care for both users and professionals, as well as ensuring the supply of EPIS PCRs and serological tests that allow maintaining the security and trust and adapted to the needs and situations of each territory.

“The sector is afraid, after what has happened,” admitted its president, Cinta Pascual.

From this organization they pointed out the impact on the elderly of the strict confinement. “All this has led to physical and psychological suffering with anguish, disorientation and fear among people with high levels of dependency,” said CEAPs.