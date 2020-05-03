The Ministry of Health and the Higher Sports Council have given the green light to League players undergo coronavirus testing. Although it was foreseen that starting next week they could begin to be carried out, the document that authorizes the testing for the members of the 42 templates that make up the First and Second divisions is already in the possession of La Liga. Once completed and passed, the teams will be able to return to training, albeit individually, following the health recommendations.

The intentions of Javier Tebas happened because all the clubs in the League carried out massive tests before returning to activity. After the government stopped the plans of the football association, it has now given permission for the different teams undergo tests between May 5 and 6. Once done, the players will be able to start training from Thursday the 7th, in the best case scenario.

The goal of La Liga is retake the competition in mid-June, after a preseason that will last about six weeks. If all goes well, the 11 days remaining in both First and Second may be completed between June and July. What at the moment is not valued is to suspend the championships permanently, as it has happened in France, Holland and Belgium.

The League may return in June

Health and the CSD also establish a protocol in case any player tests positive once you undergo the test. As has happened in the Bundesliga, with the three positives in Colonia, the players would be quarantined in their homes, unable to start sports until they were negative in the PCR test, while the rest of their teammates they exercise in the facilities of the clubs.

For the moment, no club has set an official return date to training. In the case of Real Madrid, the Madrid team could return on Monday, May 11, days after practicing the coronavirus tests on their footballers.