Health extends vaccination with AstraZeneca until age 69

A sanitary vaccinates a citizen at the Miguel Delibes cultural center in Valladolid, this Thursday. (Photo: EFE / Nacho Gallego)

The Public Health Commission, in which the Ministry of Health and the autonomous communities are present, has set this Thursday the administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine for the population between 60 and 70 years old, after the use was limited on Wednesday of this serum only to those over 60.

With this last change, the age range for this vaccine is extended, which in Spain will no longer have a limit at 65 but at 69 years. Many experts have long claimed that this section should be widened, after demonstrating the efficacy of this vaccine also in older people.

The objective is, according to Health, “to complete the vaccination of the population most vulnerable to COVID-19 as soon as possible.” In these age groups “other vaccines may also be used” depending “on availability”, they point out.

According to Health data, in Spain there are 5.3 million people between 60 and 69 years old, of which 20% (1,100,000) have received at least one dose of vaccine. The 4.2 million people in that section that remain to be vaccinated would, in principle, receive AstraZeneca, which still has to deliver 9 million doses to Spain until summer.

Two changes in 24 hours

In less than a day, there have been two changes in the national vaccination plan, following a line similar to that taken by the rest of European countries. This Wednesday, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recognized that there was a “possible link” between the AstraZeneca vaccine and very rare forms of thrombosis, although it urged countries to continue administering this product taking into account that the benefits outweigh the possible risks – that only ap …

