Health expands the use of the Janssen vaccine to the 40-49 age group

The population between 40 and 49 years of age, in addition to being able to receive Pfizer and Moderna, you may also be given a single dose of Janssen, as has been done with the 50-59 age group. This has been decided by the Public Health Commission, in which all the communities and Health are represented, in a meeting in which the green light has been given that, once the vaccination of those over 50 years of age has been completed, It is continued with the group of 40 to 49.

Needing only one prick for immunization, Public Health agreed weeks ago to allocate the Johnson & Johnson drug in addition to vulnerable groups such as homeless people, seasonal workers or immigrants in an irregular administrative situation.

Janssen’s vaccine does not have age limitations for now, although, like that of AstraZeneca, the vaccination strategy advises against it for people with a history of thrombocytopenia –Low platelet level– induced by the anticoagulant heparin.

According to the latest Health data, made public yesterday, a total of 938,825 doses of this vaccine have been distributed in Spain, of which 464,116 (49.4%) have been administered.

The initial forecast is that 5.5 million doses of Janssen would reach the country by June. However, as detailed last week by Health sources, the arrival of more doses is blocked by a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inspection at the main pharmaceutical plant.

While the inspection lasts, the distribution of lots of Janssen vaccines from this plant is stopped, which in Health assumes that the initial calculations will not be fulfilled. However, the company is working to increase the production of its plants in Europe.

Fountain: SINC

Rights: Creative Commons.