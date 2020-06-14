In all countries, developed or not, there is a debate between health and economy regarding the pandemic. It is discussed whether to close the economy, and to what extent and for how long, to favor the health of the population, but in any case the main recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) are adopted. In general, and with very few exceptions, among which, unfortunately, is Nicaragua, health, which is the life of citizens, has been privileged.

The famous slogan that shows the tension between health and economy, “dying of the coronavirus or starving,” especially among underdeveloped countries like ours, is not the case in Nicaragua where even the pandemic has been denied, contagion has been encouraged , and medical and health personnel who have demanded health actions to stop the pandemic have been persecuted in the workplace.

In our case, the tension has not been between health and the economy, but between dictatorship and citizens, regardless of the social class to which they belong and whether or not they are supporters of the government, and the crisis of the economy is not due to health. Offers made to the government to cooperate in the fight against the pandemic were rejected because they did not signify political endorsement of the dictatorship, resulting in the private sector requesting the lifting of international sanctions.

This brings us to another topic: the crisis in the economy is a consequence of the political crisis. The exceptional nature of the government, doing the opposite of what other countries of the world do to face the pandemic, will only aggravate the international isolation of the dictatorship, which will have consequences for the economy. At the end of the case, we will have neither health nor economy, because the only thing that interests Ortega is political subordination.

The pandemic will eventually pass, and the political crisis and its aggravated economic consequences will return, because Nicaragua will have the negative connotation of the way Ortega faced the pandemic.

Then, the political crisis will return to the top of the national and international agenda. A first scenario for the solution of this crisis, which the opposition has raised either by peaceful means, is electoral. Electoral reforms, to maintain the peaceful path, will inevitably be discussed in the National Assembly, where the organizations that emerged from the April crisis are not represented as true representatives of the opposition: the Civic Alliance for Justice and Democracy (ACJD). and later the Blue and White National Unit (UNAB). Therefore, in some way, an extra-parliamentary dialogue must be articulated so that the elections are a solution to the crisis.

The author is an economist.