Health drops that communities can request the covid certificate in their territories

There is no agreement on the use of the covid certificate to limit entry into bars and clubs. There is not, explained the Minister of Health, because today it was not necessary to address this issue in the Interterritorial Health Council.

However, there has been no need for a formal debate between the ministry and the communities for Carolina Darias to defend that it is an option in the hands of the latter. Of course, it has not specified anything as to whether it would apply in bars or other types of premises. “Communities, within their competence as a public health authority, may require this type of documentation, such as proof of vaccination or an active diagnostic test; it is within their powers ”. At the moment, it is not being considered at the national level.

The head of Health has denied the version of her colleague from Industry and Commerce, Reyes Maroto, who had advanced the possibility of debating the issue at Wednesday’s meeting. “The priority objective now is to vaccinate the entire population of the country, meeting the milestones. We do not renounce anything, I tell him what we are at right now ”, explained Darias.

A pattern that is already followed in Europe

“It has only been dealt with because some member has raised it, but it was not part of the order of the day … we are only focused on vaccinating,” explained Darias in reference, without mentioning them, to the councilors of Galicia and the Canary Islands. Both have insisted on limiting entry to leisure venues to those who prove to be vaccinated or show a recent negative, something that is already required in several European countries.

Asked about the ministry’s position on what is proposed by both communities, she has limited herself to answering that “it is that the regulated uses are those approved by the European Union. Any other use that is not that … the legal protection is what it is ”. It has detailed with a little more development that more than 11 million of these certificates have already been issued.

